Is your face mask causing acne? Here are 3 simple ways to avoid maskne and breakouts

Wearing a face mask for long hours can result in maskne and here’s how you can prevent it.

With the second wave of Covid hitting us hard, keeping ourselves safe and avoiding stepping out is the only solution. Wearing masks at all time has become the new normal and this preventative measure is a must in our lives. While ditching the mask is definitely NOT an option (you should be wearing them at all times), maskne is the collateral damage that comes with it. So, instead of crying over your unwanted zits and acne, here are 3 easy ways you can avoid it.

Do not use products that clog the pores

Maskne is essentially clogged pores caused by oil, bacteria, humidity because of breathing, dead skin cells and sweat. There’s already a lot of natural skin issues that the body has to deal with, adding heavy products and makeup to the mix will only further result in maskne and clogged pores. So pick a moisturiser that is lightweight and avoid makeup at all costs.

Keep your skin clean

Every few hours, go to a closed or socially distant place and remove your mask. The heat, humidity and bacteria get trapped under the mask which results in maskne and breakouts. Use blotting paper to get rid of excess oil and wash your face if you can. This removes the bacteria and excess oil that could end up clogging the pores.

The mask

If you’ve not already noticed, the kind of mask you wear can also end up causing acne. Cloth masks are made with layers of fabrics that end up trapping the sweat and bacteria which lives on the fabric for long which causes acne. Make sure to wash these masks with a gentle cleanser after every use. Avoid a mask that is too tight or is made with fabrics that could irritate your skin. In case of use and throw masks, dispose them after every use.

