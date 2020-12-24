Is your hair getting excessively dry during the winter? Here are two home remedies to deal with it

Looking for a way to deal with dry hair this winter? We've got you covered! Check out these easy recipes you can create with ingredients right from your kitchen.

The winter season is here and as much as we love layering our clothing and bringing out all the beanies and gloves, we cannot deny the fact that the dryness in the air and the cold weather does take a toll on our skin and hair health. While keeping the skin moisturised is a task in its own, you cannot deny how difficult it is to deal with dry hair. So to save you the trouble of getting your ends chopped off after the season is over, we're here with two moisturising hair masks that will retain the lost moisture while also locking in all the proteins and nutrients.

Egg and yoghurt mask

Like the name suggests all you need: (quantity for long hair, you can reduce it based on the hair length)

2 eggs

6 tablespoons of yoghurt aka dahi

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How to:

1.Start by beating eggs in a bowl, now slowly add the yoghurt to create a soft paste.

2. Once you've mixed the yoghurt and egg, add the lemon juice to the mixture. It helps in cleansing the scalp well.

3. Apply it thoroughly from your ends all the way up to your scalp.

4. Leave it in for 30 minutes and rinse it with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Eggs contain proteins that help in nourishing the hair strands while yoghurt locks in the moisture to reduce the dryness. If you're a vegetarian and eggs is not something you'd use, you can switch it up with aloe vera.

Vitamin E enriched aloe and oil mask

When you want your hair to stay moisturised during the winters, you need the goodness of not one, not two but three ingredients.

Use:

3 tablespoons of aloe Vera gel

3 vitamin E capsules

3 tablespoons of oil (almond, olive or coconut)

How to:

1.In a bowl, start whisking aloe Vera gel if it's taken directly from a plant. If it's store-bought, you can use it directly.

2. Now add the oil with aloe and mix it thoroughly. Make sure there are no clumps.

3. Picture the vitamin E capsules to extract the oil out of it.

4. Mix well and apply it on your hair and scalp.

5. Leave it on for 40 minutes and rinse with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Aloe Vera is known to deal with dry and flakey scalp. For people who are prone to getting dandruff during the season, this is a great way to deal with it. Vitamin E and oils on the other hand restore the moisture while leaving and shiny lustre to your hair!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Chocolate is all you need to look your glowing best this Christmas; Check out these easy face pack recipes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×