Is your mane losing its volume and thinning? THESE 2 homemade hair packs are here to your rescue

Hair thinning is a real issue and a lot of us face it. Here are 2 homemade hair packs that will help you combat this issue

One of the worst things to experience is seeing your hair slowly thinning out. You can see your hair health crumbling down one hair strand at a moment and to be honest, it’s not the best of things a girl or a boy should experience. So, if you’re dealing with such an issue, here we are to your rescue. These 2 homemade hair packs are enough to help you regain the lost volume.

1. Onion hair mask

As disgusting as applying onion on your hair sounds, it can be extremely beneficial.

Here’s all you need:

1 Onion (Yes. Just one ingredient)

How to:

1. Peel the onion and cut it into small pieces.

2. Toss it in the blender to extract puree.

3. Strain the onion juice through a cheesecloth.

4. Apply the juice on your scalp and massage for approximately 5 minutes.

5. After 10 minutes, wash your hair like you would normally

PRO TIP: If you have a sensitive scalp, applying juice directly might be a little problematic for you. In this case, you can mix it with a few teaspoons of coconut oil.

Benefits:

Onions are known to stimulate hair growth. They not only prevent any loss of hair but also promotes hair growth. This is even applicable to those hair follicles that have closed themselves shut aka dormant follicles.

2. Fenugreek Seed hair mask

Also known as methi in India, Fenugreek hair mask works wonders.

All you need:

½ cup of water

2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds

How to:

1. Soak the seeds in the water overnight.

2. Once soaked, blend the mixture to get a thick, smooth paste. You can add a few spoonfuls of water if you feel the need.

3. Start from the roots of your hair and gently apply it towards the tips.

4. Once you’ve applied enough of the hair mask on your scalp and hair leave it on for 30 minutes.

5. Wash your hair with cold water and shampoo.

Benefits:

For years now, fenugreek seeds have been known to boost hair growth which helps in dealing with problems like hair thinning. In some cases, it has also proved to be beneficial for preventing dandruff.

