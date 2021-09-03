Your oily skin needs moisturisation too: 5 Best lotions for oily skin

Just because you have oily skin doesn't mean you can have a pass on moisturising. External factors like pollution and UV rays can damage oily skin’s moisture barrier, causing loss of moisture and an increase in oil production, which could mean you will end up looking even shinier if you don't replace the moisture that’s been lost.

NIVEA Body Lotion, Extra Whitening Cell Repair

This lotion is infused with SPF 15 making it a great choice for daytime wear as it will provide you with mild protection from the sun’s harmful rays. It is enriched with super fruit extracts of camu camu and acerola cherry that provide 50 times more vitamin C as compared to lemon extracts. Its vitamin C extracts and SPF 15 along with its cell repair formula gives you noticeably even toned skin within 14 days of regular use. It is perfect for oily skin because it immediately gets absorbed into the skin and moisturises it well.

Price: Rs.156

Dove Light Hydration Moisturiser

Enriched with NutriDUO this rich formulation moisturising lotion goes beyond the surface to nourish skin 10 layers deep. It is a great choice for oily skin since it delivers rich nourishment yet feels so light and non-greasy. It is super lightweight, non-sticky and irresistibly soft. This lotion visibly hydrates the skin making it super smooth to touch.

Price: Rs.279

Parachute Advansed Body Lotion

This nourishing body lotion fights signs of dryness and restores moisture in your skin, leaving it soft, smooth and silky. It balances the oil level on the skin making it a great choice for oily skin type. It is enriched with honey that nourishes the skin retaining its elasticity and strength and imparting smoothness, and coconut milk that moisturises and soothes the skin, restoring lost moisture. It is extremely lightweight and quick-absorbing.

Price: Rs.168

Vaseline Intensive Care Nourishing Cocoa Body Lotion

This body lotion is infused with the goodness of pure cocoa, shea butter and vaseline jelly. It deeply moisturises every skin type and quickly absorbs for a non-greasy feel. It is known to reveal skin’s natural glow and the microdroplets of vaseline jelly helps to lock in moisture.

Price: Rs.262

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Lotion

This lotion is enriched with the moisturising goodness of kokum butter, shea butter and olive oil. These natural ingredients improve skin texture and enhance its suppleness while keeping it hydrated for long hours. Its non-greasy formula replenishes dry skin without leaving any sticky trail. It improves the appearance of dull and parched skin.

Price: Rs.358

