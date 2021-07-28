Is your skin barrier in need of repair? Give it a new lease of life with this fruitful guide

We often see ourselves blaming our skin when we spot a breakout or dry skin. While there is no dearth of advice the internet can lend us all, have we failed to read or check with our dermatologist as to what may have led to it? Without even getting to the root of your skin, it can face many challenges starting with the barrier. The uppermost layer of your skin is termed to be the stratum corneum and that’s where the barrier is seated. The hero holds up the hydration to prevent further damage on a deeper level.

Your skin gets easily trapped by the influence of weather turning it extremely parched, environmental aggressors like pollution, UVA & UVB rays, and harsh chemicals that we fail to notice on our product labels. Your skin barrier can stay healthy only if you stay watchful of how you build a skincare regimen. Drink a good amount of water every day and understand what doesn’t suit your skin. If you have acne, don’t chase all facial oils to help you out. Fatty acids present in few oils are a wondrous element for your skin but always go for a trial before you give it a permanent location in your arsenal.

The more you use scrubs to draw out toxins or simple masks that do the deep-cleansing, the more your skin will lose all of the essential oil it has stocked upon for a while. Cut down the count of exfoliation to twice a week. Follow CTM religiously. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser both during AM and PM. Toner that caters to your PH balance and pore-tightening business is the best you can try. Hydration surge should remain a favourite term in your skincare lexicon. Don’t wait for your skin to turn too dry to moisturize. Use collagen-high cream to serve your skin the best. Even if you manage to skip watching your favourite episode for a day it’s A-okay but this shouldn’t be the same with your SPF. Swear by it as long as you can and that’s the best gift you can give to your skin.

What does your current skincare routine look like? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Wedding season is almost here and so are the fail proof pre wedding skincare tips for brides to be