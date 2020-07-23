Is your skin constantly drying out? This DIY face mist is the only thing you need to hydrate those pores

If you’re dealing with a hot and humid weather just like us, this face mist is going to come into your lives as an absolute saviour.

If you think summer is the worse season for your skin, you’ve definitely not dealt with the hot and humid climate of Mumbai monsoons. Even if you are not living in Mumbai, humidity and heat is something we all deal with at least once a year. While this is the case, just like the body, even the skin needs to stay hydrated. So, we’re here with an easy home remedy to keep your skin fresh and hydrated throughout the day.

Face mists are the easiest and effective ways to keep the skin hydrated (and in some cases, moisturised) throughout the day. Whenever you feel like the weather is taking a toll on your skin, make sure to keep a bottle around and spritz whenever needed!

All you need:

Rose and Hibiscus petals

Water

Essential oils of your choice

How to:

1. Boil water in a pan and add the petals to it. Let it sit for a few hours and strain the petals out.

2. Once you have the rose and hibiscus infused water, add a few drops of your favourite essential oils.

3. Fill it in a spray bottle and make sure to spritz your face throughout the day.

Benefits:

The flower petals ensure that you have glowing, younger-looking skin while the essential oils keep it moisturised and deal with any issues you’re facing. You can even switch the essential oils and squeeze out the oil from one Vitamin E capsule to pamper your skin furthermore.

If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the comments section below.

