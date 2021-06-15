Is your skin feeling dull and dry? THESE 2 easy DIY face masks will help you deal with it in a jiffy

Use the goodness of natural ingredients to moisturise your dry skin this season. Find out more

No matter what the season, people with dry skin know the struggles they face. While things do get worse in the winter season, dry skin stays persistent throughout the year. With makeup and other external forces like dirt, dryness and heat, things just get worse. While a bit of moisture in the air helps a lot, there are always home remedies to help deal with the dryness. So no matter what the weather, here are two homemade face masks that will help you deal with dry skin.

Almond Oil | Brown Sugar | Turmeric

Using almond oil on the face is a great way to deal with dry skin. It seeps deep into the pores and moisturises the skin.

Directions:

1. Use one tablespoon of almond oil and mix it with ½ teaspoon of brown sugar and a pinch of turmeric.

2. Mix it all in a bowl until you get a runny paste.

3. Gently massage the mask on your face and let the brown sugar granules exfoliate the dead skin cells on your face.

4. Massage in circular motions for about 10 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

5. Use this mask twice a week and see the difference it makes in keeping your skin soft, supple and moisturised.

Malai | Honey

When you have dry skin, you need all the fatty, moisturising ingredients that can help your skin. Malai aka milk fat and honey are two natural moisturisers that keep dryness at bay.

Directions:

1. Use malai and honey in equal parts and create a smooth paste.

2. Gently apply it on your face and neck and make sure to cover the dark patches of your face thoroughly.

3. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

4. Follow it up with a toner and moisturiser and you’ll instantly see a difference.

Credits :getty images

