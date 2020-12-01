Is your skin prone to post workout acne? Here’s how you can deal with it

Post-workout acne is a real thing and here are easy ways you can avoid it. Check it out

Acne has always been an issue when it comes to people with oily skin. It tends to worsen when sweat, pollution and seasonal change take over. Not just oily skin, even dry skin end up with clogged pores which not only makes the issue worse but makes us want to rip off every zit on the face. Working out becomes a big issue especially if you have problematic skin. For people who are already aware of this problem know how difficult it gets to deal with your skin when sweat and natural oils end up clogging the pores and popping into acne.

Here are 5 easy ways to avoid post-workout acne:

1. Wash your face before your workout

Going to the gym with a full face of makeup or dirt and grime ready stuck to your face will take you one step closer to developing acne. Makeup and dirt mix with sweat and end up clogging the pores and in some cases even resulting in fungal acne. This only worsens when you let it. Make sure to wash your face and apply a light moisturiser before hitting the gym. Oily products and creams also tend to block the pores which worsen the situation.

2. Pat your sweat dry

Even if you are sweating profusely avoid using your hands or t-shirt to wipe off the sweat. Use a microfiber cloth to pat sweat dry. This will ensure that the sweat is absorbed in the booth instead of rubbing it around on your face.

3. Cleanse immediately

Once you are done with your workout make sure to get rid of all the sweat and natural oils that could end up clogging your pores. Invest in a good facial cleanser that deep cleans your pores. Make this step a habit after a workout.

4. Nourish your skin

The post-workout glow isn't a myth. That glow is as real as it gets which is why it is important to nourish the skin in the right way when it is happy. The sweat and the cleansing open up the pores which give you direct access to let your nutrients in. Make sure to use the best of serums and a lightweight moisturiser to let your skin glow.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kick off Monday blues with 3 easy skincare steps that will make you feel refreshed in minutes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×