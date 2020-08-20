Is your skin purging or is it just breaking out? Everything you need to know about it & how to manage purging

Both breakouts and skin purging happen when you experiment with a new product. While they might seem similar, they are very different.

New skincare products are constantly hitting the market and it is only normal for beauty lovers and enthusiasts to experiment with them. Most times, we try out products without knowing how it will react with our skin. And while sometimes the outcome is excellent other times it leads to skin issues making us believe the product is not suitable for our skin. Breakouts are normal at this time.

But is your skin really breaking out or is it purging?

Skin purging and what it really is:

Skin purging occurs when the skin reacts by breaking out to a new product. This is often to speed up the cell turnover on the skin and is most common with products that have active ingredients that are powerful. Purging also occurs soon after facials when the early onset of acne or hair particles that have been clogged, is brought to the skin's surface.

Some of the most common products that cause purging include hydroxy acids, retinoids, acne-management products and anti-ageing products, as these speed up the exfoliation rate of the skin.

Since these products increase the turnover of cells, they push the bumps to the surface of the skin.

The difference between skin purging and a breakout:

Breakouts usually occur when the skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient and is irritated or allergic to something. Breakouts even appear when pores are blocked.

Skin purging happens when the skin is still taking time to adjust to a new product, by getting rid of the hidden skin issues like bumps before acne, clogged hair particles coming to the surface, etc.

How to minimise the purging of skin:

- Avoid using chemicals, scrubs and other harsh ingredients on your face that are bound to aggravate the skin further

- When you are using a new product, use a small amount and introduce it to your skin slowly to let your skin get accustomed to it

- Don't touch the pimples or bumps

- Avoid sun and dust exposure

And remember your skin purges before it gets better. It is the first step to clear skin.

