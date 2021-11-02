Is your skin starting to peel off already? Try these home remedies for instant relief

by Tulip Das   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Is your skin starting to peel off already? Try these home remedies for instant relief
Is your skin starting to peel off already? Try these home remedies for instant relief
This dry weather can be relatively harsh on your skin and hair. Your skin and hair tend to become very dry and brittle but that's pretty normal because everything is subject to change according to the weather. And skin peeling around the nails is a common occurrence that can be both uncomforting and worrying. This occurs around the nails, the cuticles and the fingertips. The outer layer of the epidermis starts to peel off, which can cause bleeding even making your nails look ugly. 

The skin becomes itchy, red and we become tempted to peel off the skin. But no way, you can't do that because that will make it messier and bloodier. Applying nail polish and washing your hands more often can make it worse. And with the weather being dry, our skin also loses enough moisture leaving blisters on our fingers. Here are a few remedies that will provide you with some much-needed relief from this condition.

Honey

honey_2.jpg

Applying honey on the affected areas will help you ease the pain by arresting some of the moisture from the environment. Honey is known for its hydrating and nourishing nature that acts best against peeling cuticles.

Milk

milk.jpg

Milk is a great moisturiser and contains micronutrients that make your skin soft and smooth. Either you can consume milk daily or you could dip your hands in milk for 15 minutes or so. 

Keep Hydrated

woman_drinking_water.jpg

We consume less water during winter but that is not recommended. Drinking water can improve our blood circulation and it will also help our body be fully hydrated.

Warm Water

warm_water.jpg

Warm water can heal most of our skin problems. All you need to do is to dip your hands in warm water with some added lemon juice and let it rest for a while. Then pat your hands dry and apply some moisturising lotion or oil to keep them hydrated.

Aloe Vera 

Aloe Vera is a great alternative to keep the skin hydrated and to remove the pain, itchiness and dryness. Apply some aloe vera gel to the affected areas and let it work its magic.

Petroleum Jelly

If you feel too lazy to do any of the above, just pick up a box of petroleum jelly that you definitely have in your house. They contain butter that is great for moisturising skin. The best way is to apply and leave them overnight.

Try out these remedies and they will surely bring you some relaxation.

Credits: pexels.com


