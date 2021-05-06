  1. Home
Zara, Valentino to launch makeup: Both brands recently announced their first collection will be available soon

Calling all makeup junkies! Two brands every fashionista loves - Zara and Valentino are all set to launch their first makeup collection. Read on to know all the details.
If there's one thing we love more than putting outfits together, it has to be makeup. While we're in the middle of the pandemic, a way to prep ourselves up is to dress up and apply some makeup. Feeding that desire to hoard on makeup products for when we can head out next, two brands that every fashion lover swears by, announced that they would be launching a makeup collection.

High street fashion brand Zara, announced that Zara Beauty would be launching on May 12. The fashion giant will be launching everything from bronzers, nail polishes, lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes and highlighters to name a few, in collaboration with makeup artist Diane Kendal. These products are also said to be refillable and cruelty-free, according to Bazaar.com.
It will be launched on Zara.com and in select locations.

Known for the brand's extensive and detailed makeup looks, Valentino will be launching the brand's first makeup collection in the US on June 1 and worldwide in August. The brand will be launching everything from foundation, lipsticks to eye products. Valentino Beauty is "Human beauty, a couture makeup open to all genders, ages and cultures," the announcement notes according to Bazaar.com.

What are your thoughts on the two biggest brands launching makeup? Are you excited to try them out? Comment below and let us know.

