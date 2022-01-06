Zendaya to Alia Bhatt: Celebrities rocking the HOTTEST hairstyle of 2022: Mermaid Waves

Mermaid hair has cropped up again on Instagram with the biggest advocate, of course, being Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian who have been sporting it almost everywhere.

Wondering what we're talking about? Mermaid curls are essentially an in-between of beachy hair and gorgeous voluminous waves. They have texture and volume but have a crimped look to them and channel the texture of being just dipped into water and sun-dried quickly post that with a simple shuffle. Need some inspiration on how to ace the look? We have you covered!

Zendaya

The Spiderman: Far From Home actress gave her hair a more lived-in look with her mermaid curls. The look she sported on the red carpet can be achieved with not only curling tongs but crimpers as well.

Alia Bhatt

For her BFF's wedding, Alia experimented with the mermaid waves on her cropped locks. She switched up her style from her usual poker-straight hairdo or bouncy curls to a more relaxed and breezy vibe that went so well with her outfit!

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul has been sporting this hairdo for a while now and one look at her Instagram tells us how much she's into it. Flat straight at the roots which easily open up into messy waves that are sprawled around her shoulders and make for an effortlessly glam look.

Kim Kardashian

The reality television star has also sported the hairdo at multiple events and red carpets already, giving it a wet and sleek finish for a more sexy look that she always manages to ace.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon to Shradhha Kapoor: 5 Celeb approved ways to give winter a spiffy spin with puffer jackets