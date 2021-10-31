Aayush Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week gone by?

There are times when the simplest of outfits can make a statement and becomes easy to stay rent-free in our minds. When B-town's men catch up with fashion, you know there's no need to scour for more inspiration. From AM to PM, here's an edit that can make you look like a dapper dude and spell comfort at its best.

Here's what the most fashionable men of the entertainment town were up to last week. That one hue we can’t stop admiring no matter the season is definitely lavender. Its ultra-easy on the eyes aura makes it worth placing on top of our outfit wish list. Aditya Roy Kapur showed how to pull it off when jet-setting. He threw on a white t-shirt that came with a ribbed crew neck and he teamed with faded distressed jeans. White sneakers, a black mask, a baseball cap, and a backpack sealed off his airport look with seamless style.

Serving looks after looks for weeks has been a thing Vicky Kaushal has mastered. While he’s making the headlines for more reasons than one, we’re happily catching sight of his outfits that makes our time worth it all. How many times have you lost yourself to the coolness of black? Couldn’t keep track? Here’s us giving you another chance. Seen at the airport, the Sardar Udham picked out a printed hoodie which he styled with black pants. He added more pleasing elements like a black mask, a backpack, and white sneakers with blue lace.

This may not be the official season of shorts. But, how can you one say no to shorts? Look how Aamir Khan proved shorts aren’t a beach thing alone. Especially the one with tropical prints. He donned a Puma X Peanuts white printed tee which he partnered with a faded version of red shorts. He managed to spill the tea on his OOTD, but that didn’t put a pause on his cool guy look. Scared to debut kolhapuris with a casual outfit? Here’s your lesson on how to ace it!

Want to replicate a monochrome look? Packed with zero regrets comes this all-black outfit. Take it from Salman Khan on how to go all-out with silver embellishments, zipper jackets, and denim pants. Slipping your feet into polished leather shoes will only do you good. A causal look can’t get better than this one.

Plaids may seem cliché. But, here’s how to double down the fun by styling it up in a more elevated manner like Ranbir Kapoor. He wore a loose blue t-shirt which he layered up with a plaid blue and yellow shirt that played as a jacket here. The pulled-up sleeves add a little dose of the edge along with grey cargo pants. White sneakers, a headband, and a mask made his sporty outfit look put together.

Ready to put down your denim for something that looks playfully suave? Take a cue from Siddhant Chaturvedi on how to wrap yourself with two-toned blue cargo pants from Forclaz and a white hooded jacket. White sneakers and black sunglasses complimented his athleisure look.

A classic colour combo that has many fail-proof stories to narrate. Aayush Sharma chose to club a white t-shirt with black trousers. It left it untucked and accessorised his OOTN with a silver neck chain. Nike sneakers brought some extra life to his look with three hues making it look so very natty.

