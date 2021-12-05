Ahan Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra to Ayushmann Khurrana: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week gone by?

December has already invoked the festive spirit in us and has us all scouring for a fashion fix that's equal parts fuzzy and fun. The week gone by has been super hot, to say the least with celebrity men who showed us all the season's staple outfits that are incredibly awesome and super natty. No matter in what style phase you're currently at, you'd totally skip to the fashionable part without going OTT.

Stop trawling around for cool finds when your answer lies right in this guide. Take a quick scroll for style lessons. First up, here’s the man who's in the limelight for the wedding news that's scheduled to happen soon with his lady dearest, Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal was seen in his gym look dressed in a deep green T-shirt and workout shorts. His white socks and slides brought a cosy taste of winter. He masked up and had his baseball cap and a backpack in place.

With the recent drop of Tadap, fans of Ahan Shetty are gushing big over his super-fit body, acting prowess, and very relatable and covetable style. Here’s a throwback to the screening night where he appeared dressed up in season’s style code also known as leather, the black zipper jacket with stripes on sleeves was worn over a white shirt which was styled with a black tie and trousers. The Countrymade’s outfit was sealed off with Christian Louboutin’s black Oxford shoes.

Embrace the traditional pantsuit but play it up with a colour combo as classic as this, sand brown and black. Want to suit up the KL Rahul way? Rahul Vijay picked out Countrymade’s 80s DB suit and clubbed it with matching trousers. 1DER’s sneakers and a black tee stayed tucked in to finish off his OOTN. The key to look suave has been spilled, it’s your turn now!

We said it before, we’ll say it again, there’s none like the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star who can make any outfit get a cool treatment. Well, it’s a standout talent that lies in him. Counting days for his next movie release, his promotional looks are driving us all gaga, and boy look at this athleisure look. Ayushmann Khurrana wore Under Armour’s fleece printed sleeveless hoodie which he teamed with black cargo joggers and Nike shoes. Gone are the days of opting for just black sunnies, aim for that tint!

The latest man to have stepped into the happily married club, Aditya Seal and Anushka S Ranjan tied the knot last month. The former was spotted at a mall in a brown suede bomber jacket which he wore over a black V-neck ribbed cardigan and teamed with black jeans and white sneakers.

Tracksuit, but keep it vivid. It’s absolutely easy to declare that the king of athleisure wear is Varun Dhawan. He approved of the Palm Angels co-ord set as his jet-set uniform which featured a purple jacket that had the logo print and stripes coloured in white. The 34-year-old layered this over a white tee and combined these with matching track pants. White kicks and a face mask finished off his travel look.

Think tuxedo, think wedding guest look done right. You know you can make for a dashing look in a timeless black and white outfit. Here goes one that’ll make heads turn. For the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Mohit Rai styled Sidharth Malhotra in Gaurav Gupta’s velvet tuxedo which entailed lapels enhanced with metallic accents which looked like a party itself. It’s all in the details and his white shirt with a wing collar, a big velvet bow, and trousers tied the red carpet look together with Christian Louboutin's black shoes bedecked with crystals.

When life throws something as novel as Coronavirus, it was Sonu Sood who was the epitome of the knight in shining armor we all needed. Look at how simple and stylish an outfit he chose as his airport fit. He picked out a grey sweatshirt hoodie and partnered it with black denim cargo which got his final seal with black sunnies, a face mask, and white sneakers.

Whose look would you give a thumbs up to? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ahan Shetty's Tadap promotional wardrobe is the epitome of class apart style with utterly cool outfits