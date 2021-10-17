Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood diva from the week gone by?

Today, we live in a world where dressing up and looking one's best isn't as complicated. With inspiration everywhere, even the simple looks get a stylish upgrade when our favourite Bollywood divas step out and accessorise their looks with expensive handbags, chunky sneakers or dainty accessories. From Alia Bhatt's off-duty look to Katrina Kaif's promotional look and Kareena Kapoor Khan's monotone outfit, take a look at the best-dressed celebrities from the week gone by.

Alia Bhatt

Doing off-duty fashion right, the Brahmastra actress kept her look effortlessly stylish in a pair of denim shorts topped off with a pink sweatshirt. A pair of bright red shoes and a white face mask completed the actress' simple look.

Katrina Kaif

Kicking off the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Her desi outfit featured a red full-sleeve blouse and a lavish floral lehenga with sunset hues. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and just the right amount of makeup topped off her look well.

Shraddha Kapoor

Making a strong case for florals, was Shraddha Kapoor this week. The Ek Villian actress picked out a sheer one-shoulder pastel green top from Melorra which featured white floral embroidery all over the peplum-style number. She paired this with matching high-waist pants and neutral-tone block heels. Her hair was styled into easy, fuss-free waves.

Malaika Arora

Decked up in a pastel blue Calista dress from Undress and was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Her bodycon vegan leather dress came with a thigh-high slit in the front. She accessorised this with a statement gold chain-link coin necklace and matching stiletto heels while her hair was styled into a sleek bubble braid.

Janhvi Kapoor

In the festive spirit this week, was Kargil Girl Janhvi Kapoor. She looked divine in an elegant sheer Manish Malhotra saree that she wore over an embellished blouse with a plunging neckline. Her hair was styled into a chic bun and statement earrings completed her desi look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tone on tone dressing got the Begum of Bollywood's approval and how! The actress picked out a satin blouse in a candy pink shade and paired it with a pair of pastel pink high-waist pants with a statement belt. White strappy heels, her hair styled to perfection and defined eyes completed Bebo's look.

Disha Patani

Looking sizzling as always, Disha picked out a sheer embellished bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and wore a black bodysuit beneath. Her hair was styled into glamorous loose waves and shimmery makeup completed the actress' glam look.

Nora Fatehi

Opting for a sporty look, Nora Fatehi picked out a powder blue oversized T-shirt that she tucked into shorts. A pair of matching blue and white sneakers, her Louis Vuitton monogram backpack, hair pulled up into a high ponytail and hoop earrings completed her off-duty look.

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii actress looked pretty in a pastel flora pink kurta that she wore over white palazzo pants and topped off with a matching dupatta. A pair of round Lennon sunglasses, pearl accessories and tan loafers accessorised her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Dual-tone denim outfits are back in style and Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan showed us how to style them right. She rocked a pair of dual-tone high-waist jeans and a white tee topped off with a denim jacket that matched her pants. White sneakers and her hair styled into glossy waves completed the actress' look.

Ananya Panday

Putting her desi foot forward, Ananya Panday rocked a hot pink ruffle saree from Ridhi Mehra's collection. The actress styled by Tanya Ghavri, paired this with a small embroidered blouse. With her hair pulled into a ponytail, pink lips that matched her saree and a statement bangle and gold earrings to match, accessorised her look well.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking her glamorous best, '90s diva Karisma Kapoor rocked an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga with absolute ease. Her heavily embellished and embroidered number featured feather detailing on the dupatta. Ruby red lips and her hair styled into retro curls completed this look.

Who according to you was the best dressed diva from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

