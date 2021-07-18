Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood actress from the week?

Take a look at the best celebrity outfits from the week and tell us who your favourite was!

It comes as no surprise when Bollywood's hottest step out and manage to look completely put-together and flawless. Be it for promotions, running errands or completing work, their street style looks are a notch above the rest of us. We have always taken inspiration from their effortless off-duty style and their outfits from this week gone by only prove why. Take a look!



Spotted at a dubbing studio, Alia Bhatt kept her look simple in a pair of denim shorts and a black tee giving us a classic look you can't really go wrong with. White sneakers and a black face mask completed the Brahmastra star's look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Proving that she cleans up well when need be, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a ruched bodycon mini tan dress by Frisky. A simple gold chain-link necklace, double strap stilettos and her hair styled into effortlessly stylish beachy waves completed the actress' look for an event.



Spotted at the airport, heading out of the city for a shoot, Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple in a colour-blocked slip pleated dress from Bodice. The Ek Villain actress paired this with her go-to classic hoop earrings, pastel block heels and a matching handbag as she jet-setted off!

Karisma Kapoor

For a television show, Karisma Kapoor put her desi foot forward in a sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The popular '90s star looked ultra-glamorous in the rub red attire she styled with simple earrings and classic red lipstick that matched her outfit. Hair pulled neatly back into a low ponytail and defined eyes completed her look.



The diva who turned a year older and celebrated her birthday this week looked pretty in a pink printed dress with cap sleeves. The Zero star kept her makeup simple with shades of pink, silver hoop earrings and her hair tousled to perfection.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of her upcoming film Mimi, Kriti Sanon has been giving us some of the most fashionable looks. One edgy look we couldn't get enough of from this week was this white Nasty Gal jumpsuit with a sheer one-shoulder mutton sleeve blouse.



Putting forth a stunning ombre look, Madhuri Dixit looked flawless in a Sawan Gandhi lehenga with sequins and applique work. She styled this with matching sapphire jewellery with diamonds and her hair styled into simple glamorous waves.



Looking chic as always Malla dressed down in comfortable ripped jeans and a neutral-tone crop top. A pair of sneakers and her hair styled to perfection completed the diva's off-duty and stylish look.

Sara Ali Khan

Making a strong case for co-ord sets, Sara Ali Khan slipped into a gingham number as she was spotted in the city. The outfit enabled her to show off her toned abs. Block heels and her hair pulled back, showcasing her blemish-free skin, topped off this look.

Kundra

Giving us a look-after-look, Shilpa Shetty kept it simple in a white bodysuit styled with a pair of sky blue joggers with a hint of shimmer on them. Silver pumps, her hair styled into beachy waves, glossy lips and hoop earrings further glamourised this look.

Ahuja

Making her way back to the bay, Sonam Kapoor looked chic as ever at the airport in a mid-length check skirt she wore over a simple white tee and topped off with a navy blue peplum-style blazer. Matching blue pumps, a Hermes Birkin bag, a blue face mask and hair styled into glossy curls completed her look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Times she proved there is no better shade than black and can never go wrong

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×