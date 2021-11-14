Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Who was your best dressed diva from the week gone by?

Every week our favourite Bollywood divas step out and give us brand-new looks that they put together. From designer bags to shoes and outfits, they've mastered the art of mixing and matching while switching things up. From Alia to Shraddha and Deepika to Malaika, take a look at the best-dressed divas from the week gone by.

Alia Bhatt

While heading out of the city Alia Bhatt sported a simple and elegant white kurta set at the airport. A matching white dupatta sported with a pair of heeled Fizzy Goblet juttis and a Gucci red handbag completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Trust Shraddha Kapoor to look gorgeous in anything she wears. The Ek Villain star looked every bit gorgeous in a Raw Mango striped saree in vibrant hues that she styled with a black blouse. Chain-link earrings, gold bangles and nail cuffs gave this desi look an edge.

Sara Ali Khan

Taking a break from white desi outfits, Sara stepped out in a baby pink number this time around. With white detailing, a yellow and pink dupatta paired with embellished juttis completed this desi look.

Malaika Arora

Looking like a siren, Maliaka put forth one of the most glamorous looks from the week gone by. Her bodycon red dress paired with neutral-tone pumps, glossy pink lips and hair styled to perfection completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Making a strong case for white co-ord sets, the dancer sported a Skims x Fendi crop top styled with a high-waist pencil skirt. She styled this with matching white pumps, a Dior bag and tinted sunglasses styled with a wavy hairdo.

Deepika Padukone

Athleisure is undoubtedly Deepika's go-to. For an event, she picked out a colour-blocked pink and red t-shirt and joggers set. A matching jacket tied around her waist, contrasting mismatched pink and red pumps and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut

To accept her Padma Shri award, Kangana looked absolutely regal in an off-white glamorous Sabyasachi saree with heavy embroidery on it. This was styled with a brown blouse and statement earrings while her hair was pulled up into a sleek bun.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

At the airport, the mother-of-two rocked an off-shoulder white top with a pair of black high-waist pants and knee-high boots. Accessories were key to Shilpa's airport look and she completed it with a pair of tinted sunnies, a scarf, statement bracelets and a large tote bag.

Parineeti Chopra

Also at the airport, Parineeti Chopra looked chic in a blue and white striped shirt dress topped off with a black blazer. A pair of white ankle-length sneakers, dark sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton tote bag completed the actress' look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

