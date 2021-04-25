Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress of the week?

In the week gone by, the number of looks has reduced considerably, Nonetheless, the divas who stepped out didn't disappoint. Take a look at our list and tell us who your favourite was.

While out and about their work schedules, celebrities give us fashion goals even when they're not trying! Spotted mostly at the airport thanks to the lockdown, the divas have been keeping their looks simple and comfortable yet nonchalantly stylish. A popular shade that's been trending and a top pick by celebrities recently is white as it helps in staying cool and beating the heat.

Here are the top looks of stars from the week gone by.



While heading out to the Maldives after testing negative for the Coronavirus, Alia Bhatt kept it stylish at the airport in a white coordinated outfit. She picked a cropped white cut sleeve jacket that she paired with high-waisted trousers. A bright yellow crop top added a splash of colour to the outfit as she was joined with boyfriend .

Tara Sutaria

Back from her shoot in Goa with , Tara Sutaria stuck to what she knows best and rocked a head-to-toe black. She paired a simple crop top with black joggers and accessorised this with her favourite Chloe tote bag.

Kriti Sanon

Putting forth one of the most stylish airport looks, Kriti Sanon made her way back to the bay in a simple white crop top that she paired with high-waisted straight cut jeans. A neutral-tone blazer with a cut-out sleeve, white pumps, a facemask and poker-straight hair completed this ootd.

Ananya Panday

Spotted in the city, Ananya Panday who has time and again proved that she's a huge fan of the tie-dye trend stepped out wearing an oversized tie-dye hoodie in bright and vibrant shades. She wore this over a pair of black leggings and completed her casual look with a pair of white sneakers and reading glasses.

Janhvi Kapoor

White and linen make for an excellent combination and Janvhi Kapoor knows this only too well. The actress who also returned from Goa after work, slipped into a comfortable linen jumpsuit by Reiss. Janhvi accessorised this smartly without overdoing it and picked out a simple silver slinky necklace and paired it with neutral-tone block heels. Her go-to tote bag completed the actress' look.



Known for her love for desi looks, Kangana Ranaut kept it elegant in a traditional white saree with a simple gold border. Accessories including heavy traditional temple gold jewellery, flowers in her hair and a bold red lip completed the actress' look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress of the week? Comment below and let us know.

