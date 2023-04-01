Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: Actresses who stole the show with loads of shimmer at NMACC opening

It was a star-studded evening yesterday in Mumbai where we saw big names from both Bollywood and Hollywood arriving in style for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s opening. Every celebrity was dressed to impress in the best attires possible for the event. But some of our B-Town divas added loads of shimmer to the evening with their fashion game and we bet you all must be still going gaga over their looks if you have already seen them. Let's take you through a little recap of the evening and list down actresses who stunned in shimmery outfits.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra specially flew down from the states with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center opening. Last evening she looked stunning in Elie Saab's haute couture. The actress looked gorgeous in a flowy sheer dress with pockets that had a lot of shimmer on top. It also had a lovely sheer cape.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was a stunner and gave boss lady vibes in her pantsuit with a cape. Her pantsuit was beige in colour and had beautiful delicate embellishments all over it. The USP of her attire too was a sheer cape that made her stand out even more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva stole hearts in an all-red attire. She wore a red shimmery lehenga and made heads turn. Her backless choli, and flowy lehenga broke the internet and how!

Kiara Advani

This list would be incomplete without the mention of Kiara Advani. She looked absolutely stunning in a beige-coloured outfit. She wore a beige coloured beautifully cut backless blouse with pearls all over it. She paired it with a fish-cut lehenga that had embellishments all over.

Alia Bhatt

Who would say that Alia Bhatt recently gave birth to a child? Well, her transformation is being loved by everyone. Last night she stunned in a saree. Her silver crepe saree paired with a grey tube blouse looked perfect on her and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her.

