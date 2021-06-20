Alia, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: Celebs who FLOORED us in creations by Designer of the week: Anushree Reddy

One of the most prestigious fashion designers in the industry, known for her desi bridal attire, Anushree Reddy completed 10 years in fashion. We take a walk down memory lane in a tete-a-tete with the designer.

When Anushree Reddy worked as an editor at a fashion magazine, little did she know she'd be featured on those pages someday. "Being an editor and stylist was great, but it didn’t give me enough opportunity to be around clothes I love or create something I dreamt of," says Reddy, who completed 10 years as a fashion designer this week and chatted exclusively with Pinkvilla about her journey so far.

With hands-on experience, the designer known for everything from her simple florals to glamorous sequins and zardozi work says that she's learnt beyond what books can teach in these 10 years. "When I began my journey I worked only with florals, creating lighter ensembles that were for the bridesmaids, the bride’s mother, or others who were in close relation to the bride. Gradually I discovered my love for zardozi and the intermingling of florals and zardozi led to me designing an entire bridal lehenga range, that’s how I forayed into the bridal line," Reddy reveals adding that while she initially preferred working with lighter tones and pastels earlier, her colour choices have also expanded over the years.

One of Reddy's biggest takeaways, "As cliche as it may sound, is that one never really stops learning. Whether you’re working with a celebrity, a kaarigar, or an assistant, giving them a chance to have their say can be a great learning experience for you. The more you listen, the more you learn," she spills about what makes her designs unique. Apart from working as a team, Anushree Reddy also reveals that going with her gut is what brought her so far.

In the past decade, some of the biggest stars have sported the designer's collections and done full justice to them as well. "The experience has been different and exciting with each celebrity. Be it Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, or Alia Bhatt, the enthusiasm, the energy levels, and the overall design experience is all very different yet memorable," Reddy adds.

Fulfilling her bridesmaid duties well, Alia Bhatt picked out a baby pink floral lehenga with a matching ruffle blouse for her BFF's wedding. An ivory potli and hair styled into bouncy waves, elevated and complimented this Anushree Reddy number well.

For Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception, Katrina Kaif made for an elegant wedding guest in an ivory-hued saree by the designer. With an intricate lace hem, the Anushree Reddy outfit wasn't too over-the-top and subtle enough to make a poised statement.

In a lehenga perfect for a Haldi ceremony or a summer wedding, Kiara Advani looked like summertime come alive in a bright yellow Anushree Reddy number. The colourful floral work all over and hair styled into glossy waves did full justice to the outfit.

Making her runway debut, Ananya Panday played showstopper for Anushree Reddy in the most glamorous bridal lehenga. The ivory number with detailed gold embroidery and embellishments paired with a heavy blouse and sheer dupatta made for the ultimate addition to any bridal trousseau.

Putting forth one of our favourite looks, Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in a bright red and pink lehenga with a long kurta with a lace hem and intricate embroidery. We love the colour combination and the simplicity of the ethnic outfit that had a modern edge to it.

For the promotions of her debut film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor picked out multiple ethnic outfits for every day. For one look, she picked out a bright yellow Anushree Reddy anarkali and looked radiant in the chiffon number. With minimal styling and accessories, she ensured all eyes were on her outfit.

Hopping on to the neon bandwagon, Malaika Arora played showstopper for Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week. Her neon lehenga bore intricate gold zardozi work and a scalloped golden lace hem. A tulle dupatta and matching jewellery did full justice to the glamorous outfit.

It is safe to say that Reddy's creations aren't limited to patterns and silhouettes, only proving that the designer is open to experimenting. When we ask what's next for her, Reddy lets us know that she plans on expanding to all metro cities and is also all set to dip her foot into home decor!

What are your thoughts on her creations? Which outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

