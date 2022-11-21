AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly to Anitta: A fashion roundup of celebs who looked the chicest

Monday blues just translated to blue-tiful. So, all is well and wonderful at the moment as we fashion geeks witnessed a fest of great looks. In the name of fashion, celebrities doubled up their style intensity for the 50th American Music Awards of 2022 which attracted glitter the highest and a dash of drama all along the lines of perfection as we understood. Their striking arrivals were all about thrills and now we're happy to spill some details about who wore what and how. Can November get any more exciting? Get set to tap into the style of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta, and more with this edit right at your fingertips.

Check out 9 celebrities and their show-stopping outfits

Dove Cameron Talk monochrome she said and owned it all in Marc Jacobs three-piece ensemble which put on-fleek in her look with a sleeveless corset top and a skirt. The latter was topped off with an oversized jacket and her gloves too gave a good finish. From her double braids and graphic eyeliner to quirky nail art, the Better in Stereo singer gave us a major fashion moment. Dove's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Becky G Becky in black. It's easy to see why a little black dress can be loved and loved throughout. The Ram pam pam singer wore her Monsoori one-shoulder dress which had a bonafide mix of velvet and satin. Drama followed into her OOTN with a bow, gloves, and an extended train. We love her platform pumps, winged eyeliner, and messy updo. Becky's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Sabrina Carpenter Fringes for the fun! It probably took the On My Way singer to show us its beautiful benefits. She looked radiant in a two-piece creation by Oscar de la Renta which put in a strappy crop top and a high-waisted mini skirt. Beneath the opulent gaze which has to be credited to rhinestone strands laid a mesh nude fabric. She wore jewellery filled with studs and peep-toe stilettos. A simple hairdo, glossy nude plus brown lipstick and mascara packed up her look well. Sabrina's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Machine Gun Kelly A pantsuit spiked with all things cool. The Emo Girl artist was the star event in his purple Dolce & Gabbana outfit which had heaps of spikes. His lace-up boots included mini embellishments and his jewellery was top-tier as well. His look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Taylor Swift All that was sexy and glitzy. The Midnights singer looked stunning in The Blonds satin halterneck jumpsuit which had a plunging neckline, a deep back, and a belt. It delivered shine through rhinestones and looked impeccable with jewellery from drop earrings to rings and bracelets. Red lipstick looks spot-on here. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Anitta Just in time for the party season, the Envolver singer delivered a sequin show with her Mugler body-hugging gown. Its cut-outs were offbeat and truly bold. She looked picture-perfect as she sealed off her look with multiple accessories. Anitta's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Tomorrow X Together That's a lot of black. Call them a natty bunch. Members of the South Korean boy band opted for Saint Laurent outfits. From a coat, pantsuit to a formal outfit and boots, there's not a thing we do not adore here. Their style game gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Charlie Puth When the Left And Right singer said pastel pantsuit power incoming with his latest look. This yellow outfit had a coordinated outfit and along with it sits a black belt. Nothing like polished shoes and is this the new way to wear a pantsuit? Looks effortlessly right, relaxed, and on-point. His look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.