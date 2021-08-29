Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Every week, our favourite divas from the industry put forth incomparable looks. From leather pants to quirky bralettes and coordinated sets, they've managed to ace every single trend. From Ananya's skirt suit to Shraddha's lehenga and Kriti's polka-dot dress, we have a lot of favourite looks from the week gone by. Take a look!

Some of the hottest trends that never seem to go out of style include denim jackets, leather pants coordinated sets and crop tops to name a few. Trust our favourite divas from the industry to ace every single one of them with absolute ease!

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli star has a soft spot for coordinated sets so it comes as no surprise when she picked out a black Bodements number which bore a cropped blazer to match the wrap-style skirt. A pair of black strap-on pumps, poker-straight hair and minimal makeup completed her look.



Spotted at the airport, Alia kept her look casual in a pair of dual-tone track pants styled with a white crop top and bomber jacket. Black combat boots, a matching face mask and a baseball cap completed her simple yet stylish airport look.



The actress turned producer is best known for her trendy casual looks. The Pari actress stepped out in a casual white tee neatly tucked into her pair of flared jeans and a jacket from Sabyasachi's H&M collaboration. A pair of white sneakers, stacked up necklaces and a Prada handbag completed her look.



Rani Padmavati looked nothing short of a modern-day queen in a colourful crop top that she paired with faux leather joggers and silver pumps. A slicked-back hairdo, defined eyebrows, smokey eyes and glossy, nude lips completed the actress' sleek look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping it as casual as possible, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white tank top that was neatly tucked into a pair of olive green joggers as she exited the gym. A tote bag, sneakers and her hair blow-dried to perfection completed the Dhadak actress' look.

Karisma Kapoor

Spotted at the airport, Lolo looked chic and stylish in a blazing orange blazer from Topshop. She wore this over a white top paired with loose black pants and a pair of nude suede pumps. A black handbag with a golden chain, sunglasses and a face mask completed her look.



Keeping her look effortlessly stylish, Khushi Kapoor rocked a black lace crop top with a pair of high-waist jeans and kitten heels. A black mini sling and matching face mask completed the actress' look as she stepped out in style.

Kriti Sanon

Making a strong case for polka dots, Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a red tiered dress with black polka dots on it. The Mimi star styled her outfit with a pair of black and gold strappy heels and black drop earrings. Wavy locks and flawless makeup completed her look.



Dripping in glamour, Malla looked sultry in a Naeem Khan halter-neck bodycon dress with an animal print on it. Poker-straight hair, glittery eyeshadow, nude lips and filled-in brows were all that the Chaiyya Chaiyaa star needed to complete her sizzling look.

Nora Fatehi

Making a strong case for leather, Nora picked out a pair of black leather pants to style with her matching black boots and a black crop top with a plunging, sweetheart neckline. A bright yellow bag broke the monotony of Nora's airport look and added a dash of colour to it.

Sara Ali Khan

Making us nostalgic for Onam, Sara Ali Khan kept her look subtle yet glamorous in a white kurta with bold prints all over it, styled with a matching dupatta that bore a gold border to it. White and gold juttis and a matching face mask completed the Love Aaj Kal actor's look.



Playing showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Shraddha Kapoor looked breath-taking in a classic red lehenga with detailed embroidery on it. She paired this with a matching full-sleeve blouse that bore a cut-out neckline and a heavy pearl and ruby necklace to match. A matha-patti and her hair pulled back, away from her face, completed the Ek Villain actor's look.

Tara Sutaria

Making a strong case for street style, Tara Sutaria kept her look basic in a white tank top and matching white distressed denim shorts. She further styled this with a comfortable denim jacket with rolled-up sleeves, black face mask, slippers and her hair styled into glossy, beachy waves.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Bodements coordinated black skirt set is the perfect outfit for Sunday brunch: Yay or Nay?