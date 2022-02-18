Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed stars from the week gone by

Marking the end of yet another week, we saw celebrities head out and put their most fashionable foot forward. From promoting their films to heading out for work projects and shoots to catching up with family and friends, the leading ladies of Bollywood ensured they were dressed to the nines no matter what the event or occasion.

Designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello rated the looks from the week gone by for us. Take a look at his best and worst dressed celebrities of the week and let us know if you agree with him.

Best Dressed

Kangana Ranaut

She is slaying it with her dragon red style! The elegant red silk gown just says it all: I am the one and I am here to stay.

Ananya Panday

This sunflower is bringing in the heat, love the co-ord set in lemon yellow! The off-shoulder top and the mini skirt is perfect to turn the heat on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Love Tim Tim and his mom in this ruby-red and white print shirt and those wide-leg trousers that are so in right now.

Worst Dressed

Nora Fatehi

Nora my dear, don't wear that again. It does nothing to you and your colour. Tone on tone would look better and would make you look fab.

Madhuri Dixit

Don’t know what to say, it just does not do justice to your beauty.

Karisma Kapoor

K, don’t have words for this wonder flower kurta cause I wonder where it is from. Looks like it is not yours.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sara Ali Khan

And there is a tie with these two tops gone wrong while the bottoms are all right.

Who was your best and worst celebrity from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

