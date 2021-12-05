Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED star from the week gone by?

It was an eventful week in Bollywood. With the film release of Tadap, the Lokmat awards, upcoming weddings and more, a number of celebrities stepped out dressed in their best outfits. Desi outfits had a big moment and airport-style too, was taken up a notch this week. Take a look at Pinkvilla's best-dressed celebrities from the week gone by.

Ananya Panday

In a black lehenga by designer duo Shivan and Narresh, Ananya looked glorious. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya's black blouse featured abstract embellished patterns on it and was styled with a matching lehenga that was equal parts dramatic and fun.

Tara Sutaria

For the premiere of her film Tadap, Tara Sutaria didn't let us down. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara looked regal in a black Gauri and Nainika gown with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit. With her hair in a sleek bun, a diamond choker and black pumps, the actress undoubtedly deserved the top spot this week.

Deepika Padukone

Making a strong case for re-styling old outfits, Deepika Padukone stepped out in a sheer saree by Sabyasachi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was draped over a black full-sleeve blouse and styled with matching pumps and statement polki earrings with her classic slick-back hairdo completing her look.

Alia Bhatt

For a wedding in Delhi, Alia Bhatt rocked a purple chikankari lehenga with heavy sequin work all over it by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She styled this with a corset-style blouse and went sans accessories to ensure all eyes were on her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

If there's one thing Janhvi can't get enough of, it has to be sarees! The Dhadak star picked out a sheer organza Raw Mango saree that was styled to perfection by Mohit Rai, with contrasting blue jhumka earrings. Voluminous wavy hair, defined eyes and dewy makeup completed the star's look.

Kiara Advani

Making a strong case for sharara sets, Kiara Advani looked glorious in a Ritika Mirchandani sharara set which entailed a blouse and shimmery pants topped with a matching mustard yellow long jacket. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kaira's look was completed with a two-layered statement diamond necklace and hair styled into glossy waves.

Disha Patani

For the premiere of Tadap, Disha turned up the heat in a maroon ruched bodycon slip dress. She accessorised this with a simple Louis Vuitton monogram bag and neutral-tone heels. A slinky necklace, hair styled into curls and minimal makeup topped off her red carpet look.

Nora Fatehi

Showing us how to do airport style right, Nora made a strong case for leather in a pair of high-waist leather pants styled with a black turtleneck sweater. topped off with a matching black leather jacket. A pair of black pumps, her Louis Vuitton black tote bag, gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses ensured she made heads turn at the airport.

Shanaya Kapoor

For the screening of Tadap, Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her debut soon looked exceptionally stylish. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya rocked a three-piece blazer suit by Genny which featured a cropped bandeau top that showed off her toned midriff. A gorgeous Bulgari Allegra white gold necklace bedazzled her look. She also had a cool arm candy which was Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie bag made with lambskin and calfskin. And, her ankle-strap heels looked classy!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keeping her look simple, Bebo added a pop of colour to the dull day in a bright yellow blouse with a dramatic neckline that she styled with boyfriend jeans, a tote bag and comfortable shoes. An easy and effortlessly stylish look for a day out!

Sara Ali Khan

For the Lokmat awards, Sara was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Rahul Mishra’s hand-embroidered lehenga set made with a blend of silk organza and viscose and bore iridescent sequins that gave it a dazzling treatment to make it stand out. Sara made a sparkling statement with her choice of earrings and a single bracelet. Her centre-parted hair and subtle makeup weaved her red carpet look together.

Khushi Kapoor

The young fashionista wore a black full-sleeve corset-style top and paired it with blue comfortable jeans. She accessorised her look with a luxe mini Jacquemus bag, a slinky necklace and black heels for an easy look.

Kangana Ranaut

For a trip to Mathura, Kangana opted for a green anarkali set by designer Anju Modi. The velvet and organza silk ensemble was a perfect mix of elegance and style, that the Thalaivii star paired with a statement necklace to complete her ethnic look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

