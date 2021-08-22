Angelina Jolie, Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who SIZZLED in Designer of the week: Ralph and Russo

Ever since the inception of the brand Ralph and Russo, back in 2006, the luxury label has been on every celebrity's radar. Founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, in London, the British Fashion House is the only one to hold the accreditation by Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

Currently, the Haute Couture line is under administration with the founders, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo under investigation for the misappropriation of funds.

The brand which boasts of luxurious ready-to-wear gowns and evening dresses is a top pick for celebrities on red carpets both Indian and International. Fashionista, Ahuja swears by the brand's pieces and has worn creations by the designers more than once at the Cannes Film Festival. She even walked the runway and played showstopper for the designer duo at a fashion show!

Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo

Sonam Kapoor in Ralph and Russo for the Cannes Film Festival

Actress , who is India's Queen of Cannes picked a scarlet red tiered strapless gown by Ralph and Russo for the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, putting the brand on the Indian map. The Bachchan bahu looked like a princess in the lavish number that she styled with bold red lips and her hair styled into easy waves.

looked stunning in a starry strapless corset-style gown by the designers. The black number bore starry silver embellishments on it and a long, sweeping train. She wore her hair up in a chic bun and shimmery eyeshadow that matched her outfit, completed the diva's look.

Putting forth one of the most shimmery and sizzling looks, Angelina Jolie looked like a vision in the tiered fringe number that bore a halter neckline and hugged her toned hourglass figure. She paired this with diamond earrings and silver pumps for an overall glam look.

For the Lux Golden Rose Awards, picked out a satin grey corset-style Ralph and Russo evening gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. A red lip, sleek hairdo and three-strap silver stilettos completed the Padmaavat star's showstopping look.

For another awards show, Janhvi Kapoor hopped on the bandwagon and opted for an off-shoulder pristine white gown with a sweeping long train and an attached cape. The cape additionally came with feather detailing on it that gave it an ethereal look. The Dhadak actress looked like an ice princess in the elegant white number and glamorous side-swept curls completed this look.

For a red carpet awards show, JLo looked her finest in a lavender-hued Ralph and Russo gown with a deep keyhole neckline and a thigh-high slit. The gown also bore a sweeping long train in chiffon and an exaggerated flower neckline with a purple belt at her waist. Pointed-toe pumps, her blonde hair styled in a poker-straight manner and a silver clutch completed this look.

Kendall Jenner rocked a structured ivory-hued Ralph and Russo number to put forth a glamorous look for a red carpet event. She styled this shimmery gown with a statement Chopard scalloped-hem necklace and poker-straight hair.

Following suit, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner looked breath-taking in an emerald green custom-made Ralph and Russo gown for Christmas. Her off-shoulder number featured an exaggerated bow at the hip a thigh-high slit and a long sweeping train paired with matching shoes and Bulgari emerald jewels.

At the Oscar awards, Jonas made jaws drop when she stepped into a structured Ralph and Russo number that was similar to that of Kendall Jenner's. She styled this with silver cuffs on both wrists, diamond earrings and her hair styled in a side-swept manner for a sleek look.

Which diva's Ralph and Russo gown do you love the most? Comment below and let us know.

