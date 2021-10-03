Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress from the week gone by?

It was a fun week for Bollywood celebs. Bright colours to neutrals, fun dresses to pantsuits and pajamas, our the leading ladies of Bollywood have sported it all! From to and even who stepped out after ages, take a look at the best dressed Bollywood actresses from the week gone by.

Anushka Sharma

Making a strong case for casual dressing, the Pari star stepped out in a pair of black distressed jeans. She paired this with a simple olive green shirt that was neatly tucked into her jeans. A pair of Nike sneakers and her cropped hair styled into waves completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai star gave us denim on denim look in a pair of grey jeans styled with a basic white tee and topped off with a denim jacket. A pair of clear heels, hair styled into perfection and a face mask completed the diva's look.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of monotone looks who has a fascination for neutral shades, opted for a head-to-toe neutral look while stepping out this week. The diva opted for a ribbed bodycon top neatly tucked into a pair of matching Dries Van Noten pants and tan sandals with her hair pulled up into a sleek bun.



Giving us multiple fresh looks this week, Malla's abstract printed outfit is one of our favourites! She wore the black and yellow co-ord set which featured flared pants and a matching silk blouse with a pair of white sneakers and her hair styled in a silky, smooth manner.

Janhvi Kapoor

Giving a break to LBDs, the Dhadak star picked out a lovely white ruffle mini dress styled with clear heels. Her hair was further styled into glossy, set waves and a simple black face mask completed the diva's look.

Karisma Kapoor

Co-ord sets are always a good idea! Karisma Kapoor looked like an absolute diva in a floral set by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a tie-up style blouse with exaggerated sleeves, a high-waist maxi skirt and her hair styled into glossy waves to complete the look.

Sara Ali Khan

With her most recent desi look, Sara Ali Khan proved that you can never go wrong with a saree! The Love Aaj Kal star picked out a custom-made saree from Madhurya creations for an event that was the perfect mix of quirk and fashion. Minimal makeup, hair styled into easy waves and statement earrings completed this look.

Kriti Sanon

Bringing all the drama with her outfit, was Kriti Sanon. The Mimi actress looked like a total star in a baby pink glitter Yousef al Jasmi dress with feather detailing around her neck. We love how the bodycon dress flattered her figure and her minimal glowy makeup did full justice to her look. With her hair pulled up, Kriti looked like a total showstopper in the outfit!

Alaya F

At the wrap party of Freddy, her next film with Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F stepped out looking sexy in a sheer black top with a black bralette beneath. She wore this with a pair of black leather pants and stilettos to complete this glam look. Her hair was left loose and minimal makeup was all she needed to top it off.



Always looking her best in desi outfits, Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright, sunshine yellow Aditi Gupta pre-draped yellow saree that featured exaggerated dramatic sleeves. A gold necklace and an embroidered belt completed this look that's perfect for the festive season.



Making her way back to the bay after a short vacation in the Maldives, Pari rocked a tie-dye mini dress that still showed us that she's was in a holiday mood. Gucci slides and a Prada bag, tinted sunglasses and a face mask completed the Girl on the Train actor's look.

Nene

Never letting us down with her looks, the Dhak Dhar star opted for a glamorous outfit from Manish Malhotra for her show. The black sheer saree bore sequin details on it. A pair of statement earrings, hair styled in a glossy, sleek manner completed the diva's desi look.

Who was your best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

