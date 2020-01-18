From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Who was your best dressed of the week?

This week's verdict is out! Check out Pinkvilla's best dressed leading ladies and let us know who your favourite is.

Nobody does fashion like our Bollywood leading ladies. No matter where they are headed to - from the airport to the gym to the salon and of course the red carpet, they are always impeccably dressed. From high street brands to luxury brands, to handbags that cost a whopping amount, they are always cued into what the latest trends are and are setting their own as well! Check out the leading ladies from Bollywood who made an impact with their outfit choices this week.



In a gorgeous drape by Sabyasachi, the Chhapaak actress looked divine. She draped the ivory organza piece that bore floral embroidery, with a sparkly sequin blouse. Long dangling earrings and a single bangle paired with matching sparkly shoes made for the perfect accessories. Smokey eyes brown lips and her hair styled into her usual sleek bun completed DP's lovely look.



In a pristine white dress by Rasario, the actress looked drop-dead beautiful. The white bodycon outfit came with noodle-straps and a cold-shoulder ruffle sleeve and a lace corset-like structured pattern that added some structure to her outfit till her waist. From waist-on, the white number went on till her calves and highlighted her hourglass body. She opted not to accessorise her look and let her dress do the talking for the event. To complete it, she picked metallic gold stilettos.



Giving us an all-new airport look, Sharma picked out a simple white tee and black well-fit pants. To keep warm, she put on a cropped trench coat from Burberry and completed it with a Louis Vuitton pochette, aviator sunnies and white sneakers making for the ultimate airport look!

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress picked out a ruffled polka off-shoulder top by Bambah. She paired this with a pair of embellished denim shorts by Manish Arora. Sara completed her playful look with a pair of stilettos. She kept her voluminous locks wavy and her glam neutral with filled-in brows, making a simple yet fun look.

Janhvi Kapoor

In an outfit by Patinya, the actress looked pretty. The wrap dress featured two neutral shades - lilac and a pastel purple and featured full sleeve on one side and was sleeveless on the other. She then picked out neutral pointy-toe pumps that matched her outfit well. A sunshine yellow belt cinched her waist and held the outfit together.

Going all-out glam, Janhvi opted for a smooth, flawless base and loads of highlighter.



The actress looked gorgeous in a Reem Acra outfit which included a brocade crop top with velvet tie straps that she paired with black high-waisted velvet pants. A center-parted do and her hair pulled into a bun, smokey eyes and soft pink lips completed her look.

Jonas

Back in the bay, Priyanka kept warm in a powder blue blazer with thick shoulder pads that gave it a structured look. The outfit by Prabal Gurung completed her look with white boots and black sunnies while her hair was blow-dried to perfection.

Ananya Panday

In a shimmery dress by Clio Peppiatt, the actress looked fun and quirky. The outfit perfectly accentuated her curves and featured a short feathered hem that made for a statement element. With it, she carried a pretty purple heart-shaped arm candy and pastel pink pumps. Neutral tone makeup and her hair styled into glossy waves completed her look.



In a saree from Raw Mango, the actress looked her ethnic best. The ice-blue saree with a navy blue border paired with a matching blouse was completed with a large silver choker and matching earrings. Smokey eyes and a nude lip completed her clean look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress of the week? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More