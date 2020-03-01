From Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva this week?

Sequin dresses, satin breezy numbers and comfortable pants were all the rage this week. Which actress wore it the best?

Parties, events and film screens are all about glamour and glitz. And who better than our favourite Bollywood divas to bring on the glam? They look impeccable no matter what - whether they are running errands or attending events, it is all about looking fashionable for them. They always make it a point to look their best when they are stepping out, giving new fashion goals and setting new trends. Check out the best dressed celebrities of this week!

in Tanieya Khanuja

In a cream gown by designer Tanieya Khanuja that was made entirely from sequins, her outfit featured a deep v-neckline and lose sleeves. The dress fit her like a glove and hugged her body showing off her hourglass figure. A simple makeup look with barely-there blush cheeks and her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor in House of ExC

In an ink blue dress from House of ExC, Janhvi Kapoor looked like an absolute stunner! Janhvi's dress bore an asymmetrical cut out that showed off her toned midriff and abs and flowed easily into a high-low skirt that bore a ruffle hem. Pastel pink tie-up heels and gold hoop earrings completed the actress' look. Her hair was styled into tousled waves while a unicorn manicure completed her look.

in a Nisse pantsuit

In an emerald green pantsuit by Nisse, Shraddha Kapoor looked like the ultimate boss babe. Her outfit featured large lapels on it and she accessorised her look with dull gold heart shaped earrings and stacked up gold rings. Double-strap blush pink stilettos completed her look while her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and her lips bore a swatch of fuchsia.

Jonas in an orange outfit

To keep warm and comfortable in the chill weather, Priyanka picked out an orange ribbed turtleneck sweater and paired it with a pair of white flared pants and cream boots. She carried with her a black sling bag with rivets on it and a Fendi bomber jacket.

Karisma Kapoor in a red dress

The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless red body con dress that hugged her slim figure. She completed this with matching red heels while her luscious locks were pulled back and styled into neat waves.

in a black dress

The fashionista picked out an edgy number for the week. In a black body con dress, Sonam Kapoor looked pristine. The dress bore edgy details like large ruffles on the one-shoulder style and she paired it with black matching gloves and stiletto pumps.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a yellow summer dress

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Jacqueline picked out the perfect dress for summer - a yellow cold-shoulder body con dress with white polka dots on it. She paired this with plastic see-through heels and a tan mini handbag while her hair was styled to perfection in the form of a simple ponytail.

in a neutral lace dress

Malaika looked like the ultimate diva in a tan bustier dress with a sweetheart neckline. The nude dress bore white lace detailing on it and looked lavish and grand. Paired with nude strappy stilettos and a matching bag, with her hair pulled back, Malaika looked like a vision.

Sara Ali Khan in a white and blue salwar

Keeping it simple as always, Sara picked out a white and blue striped salwar. The outfit ensured she looked fresh while keeping her makeup simple with kohl-lined eyes and pink lips. Strappy sandals and her hair blow dried tp perfection completed Sara's look.

Who according to you was the best dressed from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More