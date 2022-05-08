Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh to Karan Johar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

There are days when you wish to make waves and then there are times when you want to keep it simple. A style that's quick to adapt and see chic shifts define goals for us. Bollywood's fashion pack was up to some cool casual play this week and girl, the boys executed it like no fuss, summer is fun and we can't get enough of it. Few of the timeless staples were spotted and these are the moments we wish to refer to as good tastes. Can't wait to see all things dashing?

Ranveer Singh

The hero of pulling jazzy looks strikes again! Oh fashion gods, look at what he served. The suavest and ever-bold, he kept it so full of life as styled by Eka Lakhani. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor donned a Maison Valentino flower-printed shirt and clubbed it with Gucci's flared bottoms to go big on purple. His look was accessorised with a Prada bucket hat, tinted sunnies, and a double-layered pearl necklace.

Tiger Shroff

You know it's a hit when you see classics just as a black printed sleeveless t-shirt with a crew-neck can go on a debonair mode when rounded off with blue jeans, a black belt, sunglasses, and sneakers with playful colourful prints. Grab a coffee with this outfit on and maybe lunch too? Dapper much, right?

Ayushmann Khurrana

You see shirts everywhere but we see only shackets. Now that's a look done right by Isha Bhansali. For the trailer launch of Anek, the actor rocked an Antar Agni Ujjawal Dubey cotton silk shacket that entailed embroidery, full sleeves, and an overlap detail. He wore it with coordinated trousers that bore slits at the hem. Throw your sneakers on and go stand out as a wedding guest.

Karan Johar

Anybody can pull off a win when in a desi ensemble, fail-proof it is. That's more like the said code of the shaadi season. The Indian film producer was styled by Eka Lakhani in a Manish Malhotra sherwani set that had a royal smattering of embroidery and mirror-work on his full-sleeved kurta. Sunnies and sandals became add-ons that completed his desi look.

Kartik Aaryan

Is winter back in a big way? From the looks of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor's movie promotional looks, it sure feels like the season has made a comeback. He sported a pink fleece sweatshirt with prints of dogs all over it, cuteness overloaded indeed! The 31-year-old had his look completed with light-washed blue jeans, black sunglasses, and sports shoes.

Ranbir Kapoor

Blue on blue and we're sold! The football fanatic was spotted at the airport in a much winter casual look as the Barfi actor styled his distressed jeans with a V-neck white tee and a zipper jacket. With his backpack, black sunnies, and sneakers, the handsome boy was ready to jet-set.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

