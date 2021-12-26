Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED dapper star of the week?

What a hot week it has been! Feels like winter, but we can't seriously get enough of the show of incredible outfits we spotted this week. Christmas was the highlight but not everybody waits for the festival day to keep their style game going amazingly well. Here's what we had our eyes on and trust us you have looks-to-kill kind of an inspiration to us as a wedding attendee, party-goer, and traveller. Oh, these outfits being everything fail-proof is an absolute bonus, consider this as your late present from Santa. Take a quick look!

To call Isha Bhansali's flair for styling would be an understatement. It's getting cooler each day and what a treat it has been. For 83 movie's premiere night, she picked out the season's most-appreciated knit fabric in the form of a sheer full-sleeved outfit from Shivan & Narresh which was smartly warmed up with a black sequin blazer from NM Design Studio and clubbed with trousers. To keep it black and suave, his night's look was wrapped with Celine's lace-up boots.

We'd all use a countless set of casuals and here goes the one that will garner no complaints. Look at how easy your journey already looks. Kartik Aaryan opted for a grey jacket which he wore over a V-neck tee and teamed with blue denim. Nothing like an unfailing touch of coolness from suede lace-up boots and sunglasses.

Handsome boy alert! No surprise here with Sidharth Malhotra acing yet another look. He wore a white crew-neck tee beneath a jacket and looked well put with black joggers. May we please borrow those leather Nike sneakers?

The gold we dig! Doubly pleased and how. First, up for the premiere of 83, he was styled by Eka Lakhani in Amit Aggarwal's white structured sunburst tuxedo which looked chic with velvet trousers, red-tinted sunnies, and Christian Louboutin's velvet shoes. Next, for Christmas dinner, he wore a red blazer, white shirt, and black trousers. Hats and sunglasses seem to be his favourite accessories and here the Fedora hat in the shade of green made to his look to make it look OTT and black pointed-toe shoes sealed off his night out's look.

Here's how Arjun Kapoor made it a very merry Christmas in red. He chose a Palm Angels sweatshirt that bore the brand's logo etched on it. A classic combo of red and black looked so fine with kicks, sunglasses, and a black mask.

All things debonair starts with Shahid Kapoor in floral. You know there's no hyperbole here with the proof right here. For the Jersey movie's promotion, Anisha Jain styled him up in Rajesh Pratap Singh's coordinated set. The blue and white printed blazer looks just outstanding and so are his pants. His shirt looked so vintage with stripes, polka dots, and checkered print. Love love this look, and those white and black slip-on gels with his OOTD, right?

