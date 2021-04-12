BAFTA Awards 2021: Phoebe Dynevor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Anna Kendrick: Most GLAM looks from the red carpet

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards took place late last night at the Royal Albert Hall. Here's a rundown of all those who walked the red carpet and who wore what.

It was a night of glamour and glitz as the 2021 BAFTA Awards (British Academy Film Awards) took place last night. The Awards took place on the weekend of April 10 and 11 and was broadcast on BBC. The Awards show celebrated the films of the past year, the red carpet saw the who's who of the film industry, including and Nick Jonas, Tom Hiddleston and more. Here's a closer look at who wore what.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actor who presented an award at the prestigious ceremony, walked the red carpet with beau Nick Jonas by her side. The two had a cute moment in front of the cameras. The actor who was styled by Law Roach for the event, picked out a custom outfit by Pertegaz which featured a cropped high neck red top with floral embroidery on it. It also bore an unusual cut out in front which showed off her cleavage. She styled this with a pair of white pants, black pantyhose and Louboutin pumps. Statement jewellery from Bulgari, a red lip and her hair pulled back into a high ponytail completed PeeCee's look.

Nick Jonas looked dapper beside her in a classic black tuxedo over a pristine white shirt and a black bow tie.

Phoebe Dynevor

Known for her role in Netflix' Bridgerton, Phoebe graced the red carpet looking elegant in a black Louis Vuitton gown. Her one-shoulder number featured an exaggerated sleeve and a fit-and-flare mermaid silhouette. We love her clean makeup look and how her hair was styled into soft, elegant curls.

Anna Kendrick

Shining bright as ever, Anna Kendrick picked out a multi-coloured metallic pleated gown by Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a wrap-style pattern on top and flowed easily from waist-down. A thigh-high slit showed off the diva's legs. Glittery shoes, smokey eyes and her hair styled into classic waves completed Anna's look for the event.

Tom Hiddleston

Looking his handsome best on the red carpet, Tom Hiddleston kept it simple and stylish in a classic black suit by Ralph Lauren. A white pocket square matched his crisp white shirt and a simple black bowtie, along with formal dress shoes, completed the actor's look.

Felicity Jones

While she didn't strike a pose on the red carpet, we caught a glimpse of Jones before she entered the venue. She kept it classic in a black off-shoulder Valentino dress which bore a metallic silver fringe detailing to it. Before heading into the venue, she used a black blazer as a cover-up. Her makeup was kept clean and to a minimum, with her hair styled into loose waves.

Niamh Algar

Attending the awards virtually, Niamh stood apart from the rest by keeping it spunky in a bright orange Valentino gown. Her outfit bore ruffle details all over the bodice. She also set herself apart by pulling her hair up into a chic top-knot but still left a few strands awry. Cat eyeliner, filled-in brows and a combination of basic blush and concealer completed her look for the event.

Who according to you was the best dressed at the BAFTAs? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies from the week gone by

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×