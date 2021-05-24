BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra & Nick, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: BEST DRESSED looks from the red carpet

It was a star-studded night as the Billboard Music Awards commenced in full swing. Here's a rundown of who wore what at the event!

The first live show to take place once the Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out during the pandemic is the Billboard Music Awards. The musical event took place last night in Los Angeles and saw some of the biggest musical names walk the red carpet and win big!

Hosted by Nick Jonas who also performed at the event with his brothers - Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello, here's a rundown of who wore what on the red carpet.

Jonas

Looking nothing short of dazzling Priyanka Chopra Jonas strutted the runway in a custom Dolce and Gabbana sheer outfit. With a beige bodysuit beneath and a statement mirror belt, a recreation of the brand's 2007 fall collection, made hearts stop! Glossy, poker-straight hair Bulgari jewels and gold stilettos completed her look.

The Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas was all set to host the awards show in a bottle green Fendi outfit. He posed with both, Priyanka Chopra and his brothers on the red carpet before hitting the stage! Joe Jonas kept it casual in a black tank top and jeans and topped off this look with a white shirt. Kevin Jonas on the other hand, upped the funk in a black tank top, faux leather pants and a purple bomber jacket!

H.E.R

Bringing some much-needed dazzle and shine to the BBMAs, was H.E.R! She picked out a ruby red sequin jumpsuit by Dior for the red carpet of the event before performing with DJ Khaled! Her hair was parted in the side and styled in a poker-straight manner with dark round sunnies completing her look.

Saweetie

Where there is a red carpet, there has to be drama! Saweetie glammed up in a peach Giambattista Valli dramatic high-low strapless gown. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek updo and dramatic cat eyes completed her look.

Alicia Keys

Doing full justice to her outfit on the red carpet was Alicia Keys. The This Girl is on Fire singer picked out a hot pink Valentino number which bore a hot pink coordinated set. She threw on a dramatic pink shrug with puffy oversized sleeves and a floor-sweeping train to complete this look.

Kehlani

Setting the red carpet on fire, Kehlani picked out an unusual outfit from Tony Ward Couture. It featured a sparkly red bralette, a pair of high-waisted red pants and a matching red shrug with dramatic sleeves. A statement silver necklace, red eyeshadow that matched her outfit and wavy hair completed her look.

Doja Cat

Taking seriously the idea of Go Bold or Go Home, Doja Cat picked out a striped outfit from Balmain for the BBMAs red carpet. While the outfit was risque, we've seen the diva pull off better looks. Her hair styled in an unusual manner didn't do justice to the look at all!

Pink

Probably the most heartwarming moment on the red carpet, Pink who took home the Icon Award at the ceremony walked the red carpet in a pink outfit with her kids Willow and Jameson!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

If there's someone who knows how to raise the heat, it's Megan Fox. The actress looked sultry in a black Mugler number which bore a halter neckline and a cut-out pattern on top. From waist-down the ruched number was sheer and we got a peek at her toned legs.

Machine Gun Kelly kept it as formal as he could in black trousers, a white shirt and a black blazer. Statement silver jewellery added an edge to his look.

Kathryn Hahn

The Wandavision star gave us one of the simplest looks of the night in a Thom Browne outfit. A white boat neck top paired with skinny pants and pointed-toe formal shoes was all it took for her red carpet look. A bit underdressed we think, as this would make for a cool brunch look.

The Weekend

One of the biggest winners of the night, The Weekend took home a total of ten awards! He looked classy in black pants, a crisp white shirt, a black tie and a long black coat to keep him warm and snug.

Drake

Yet another big winner of the night, Drake took home the award for Artist of the Decade! He rocked an ivory white three-piece suit over a white shirt and black tie to accept his award of the night!

Who according to you was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears Dolce and Gabbana while Nick Jonas opts for Fendi on the red carpet

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×