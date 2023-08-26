Best and Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood's top ladies never fail to wow. Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kiara Advani all showed off their exquisite fashion sense this week. These divas regularly bring forth their A-game, whether they are out for a casual outing, attending events, or running errands or are jetting off somewhere from the airport. Their dedication to fashion is clear as they dress up effortlessly regardless of where they are going. These actresses' fashion choices continue to dictate trends and encourages fashion fans to recognise their own distinct sense of fashion, demonstrating that fashion can make a statement no matter the circumstance.

Ananya Panday’s denim-on-denim

Ananya Panday's simple and trendy outfits continue to draw attention. A gorgeous Marc Jacobs shirt combined with stylish pants is one such combination. The eye-catching corset top with dungaree-style straps is the outstanding component of her costume, bringing a distinctive touch to her entire look. This statement item, which costs 200 euros (roughly Rs. 17,827 INR), matches Ananya's edgy style wonderfully. When paired with the denim, which costs Rs. 26,800, her outfit emanates an easy combination of high fashion and street flair. She donned a sparkling necklace that we feel didn't go well with her jeans. The blend seemed disjointed and lacked cohesiveness. Having said this, Ananya Panday's style prowess continues to inspire fashion aficionados to explore and embrace bold and unusual choices.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Khaki Green co-ord

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to wow with her immaculate fashion sense. Her most recent look combines a Dion Lee corset top with a khaki shift loop long sleeved T-shirt. This modern outfit's balance of elegance and comfort is simply stunning. This stylish set costs $313 (roughly Rs 25,866), demonstrating the high-end character of the items. Samantha's ability to pull off such luxury fashion pieces just adds to her celebrity status, pushing others to embrace their own distinct trends. Her rigorous attention to detail and ability to create coherent and exquisite ensembles cement her reputation as a real fashion pioneer.

Shraddha Kapoor in sheer silver

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her diverse fashion choices once again dazzled in a gorgeous retro-inspired attire worthy of a position on the best-dressed list. Her Zara shirt and trousers wonderfully embody the spirit of the era. The Rs. 5,990 trousers fit her well, while the Rs. 3,290 mesh crop top added a touch of glam with its disco-inspired design. The crop top has a retro flavor to it, and the sparkly shoulder detailing, which is also Rs. 3,290, completes the appearance. Shraddha embraced the combination of old and modern with ease, demonstrating that some styles may simultaneously be modern and appealing.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s blue corset

Tamannaah Bhatia recently showed off her impeccable fashion sense, with her gorgeous ensemble. While her outfit included a white shirt from Huemn for Rs. 6,500 and enticing low-waist trousers in a stunning shade of blue for Rs. 9,500, it was the gorgeous corset by Nikita Karizma that stole the show. With a high price tag of over Rs. 23,622, this courageous and daring choice brought an air of elegance and beauty to the whole design. Due to the appearance of the white shirt, several observers thought the outfit to be somewhat predictable and lacking in enthusiasm. Tamannaah's dress choices, however, continue to make a statement, sparking debate and inspiring fashion fans.

Kiara Advani’s chikankari chanderi kurta set

Kiara Advani drew everyone's attention at the airport in a gorgeous yellow kurta set, exhibiting her mesmerising sense of style. The kurta was made of chanderi fabric and had broad sleeves with elaborate embroidery around the hemline. The kurta's large, thread-work flower designs provided a sense of sophistication to the ensemble. Kiara showed off her amazing taste and precise attention to detail with ease, demonstrating that even airport fashion can make a striking statement. This yellow kurta combination exuded beauty and grace. The kurta set is from The Loom and is called chikankari chanderi kurta set, and it costs Rs 6,990. This look was a definite ten on ten.

Sara Ali Khan in chanderi kurta set

Sara Ali Khan easily stole the show in The Loom's off-white chanderi asymmetric kurta teamed with cotton trousers. The V-neck design accentuated her neckline brilliantly, and the long sleeves provided a touch of elegance. The delicate lace stitched sleeves, & hem enhanced the aesthetic attractiveness of the ensemble, emanating an otherworldly allure. Notable were the organza lace edgings at the hem and sleeve openings, which added a subtle touch of elegance to the kurta. This stunning suit, priced at Rs. 4,940, is ideal for both formal and semi-formal situations, demonstrating how a casual outing in a kurta never fails to please.

Tara Sutaria in chanderi saree

Tara Sutaria wears a stunningly magnificent black silk chanderi saree made by the legendary Rohit Bal for the famous fashion business Biba. The beautiful floral designs carefully incorporated into the cloth distinguish this saree. Rohit Bal's selected and curated floral designs. This design, priced at Rs. 10,950, elegantly married the grandeur of silk with the ease of cotton with a beautiful shine that matched the gifted diva's dazzling character. This saree is perfect for any occasion, especially a dance night, and will make the wearer stand out in a crowd.

Shilpa Shetty in yellow gown

Shilpa Shetty's most recent gown featured a stunning mix of design components. The gown had deep V-neckline and the strong shoulders and tastefully placed ruffles produced a feeling of movement and flair. The thigh-high slit lent a touch of sensuality to the gown, increasing its overall attractiveness. The gown successfully caught the sense of nature's beauty and freshness with its design reminiscent of blooming tulips. However, like with many high-fashion decisions, luxury comes at a cost. This gown, worn by the actress, costs around Rs. 3,52,150, emphasising the luxury connected with such high-end design choices.

Malaika Arora in black and white gown

The floor-length gown featured a mesmerising combination of black and white tones, creating the ideal balance between classic aesthetics and modern design. The cleverly designed gown had an off-shoulder bodice that was elegantly complemented by just one long sleeve embellished with careful skill. This luxurious creation enveloped her figure wonderfully, letting her travel smoothly. An asymmetrical white cape hung like a delicate leaf's edge, lending an ethereal touch to the ensemble, was the outfit's main element. The combination of these features made a stunning visual effect, elevating the gown to the status of real fashion statement.

Kareena Kapoor in white kurta set

Kareena Kapoor Khan's exquisite fashion selections never fail to turn heads, and her last airport appearance was no exception. Anavila's airy white kurta combination exhibited a beautiful mix of heritage and contemporary style. The kurta was embellished with intricately carved block designs, lending the ensemble a sense of artistic beauty. Kareena's radiance was heightened by the pure white kurta combination as she gently glided past the crowd. The kurta set appears to be a popular choice for departure clothing, and this specific gem is priced at Rs 20,000. Kareena Kapoor Khan displays her standing as a fashion legend yet again, effortlessly merging glamour and comfort in her airport ensemble.

The popularity of kurta sets and dresses dominated this week's fashion trends, with chanderi emerging as the most popular fabric. When it comes to picking a favourite appearance from among them, it boils down to personal opinion. Each style has its own fascination and charm, appealing to various fashion sensibilities.

