Best and worst dressed Bollywood stars of the week: From Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Kriti Sanon

Prepare to ride a fashion rollercoaster as we reveal the finest and worst-dressed celebs of the week. This list has it all, from airy white sarees to spectacular lehengas. Deepika Padukone steals the show in a pure white saree, while Kareena Kapoor dazzles in a floral masterpiece, and Kriti Sanon exudes casual elegance in a khaki jacket and white trousers. Prepare to be wowed by this fashion spectacle as we examine the highs and lows of celebrity style.

Deepika Padukone in pristine white saree

The Jawan actress commands the spotlight in a stunning white saree that exudes elegance in a mesmerizing display of regality. The border of black sequins lifts the saree, a fabric of traditional beauty, adding an extra layer of appeal to the actor's plainly mesmerizing stance. The delicate fabric cascades gently, creating an ethereal ambiance that embraces each action, owing to the stylist's skillful hands. The daring halter neck top with two gigantic knots in the back, however, steals the show, making the entire outfit fashionably backless. The Pathaan actress has topped our list of best to worst looks of this week.

Kareena Kapoor in floral saree

The Jaane Jaan actress donned a stunning white saree by Sabyasachi, the legendary designer recognized for its one-of-a-kind creations. This saree had a design of lovely peach-colored blossoms with small green foliage. In addition, the fashionable queen wore it with a modest, matched sparkling gold top with broad straps and a deep scooped back. The gifted actress further stunned her fans and followed by offering a lesson in the art of simplicity with her dress, which she accessorized with simple gold droplet earrings with a peach-colored crystal. The outstanding actress's brave move clearly paid off, as the whole spotlight remains on her exquisite costume, elevating it to the position of one of the best dressed on our list.

Katrina Kaif in yellow kurta set

This week, the Phone Bhoot is lighting up the airport fashion scene with a gorgeous yellow kurta. Katrina looks stunning in her vivid ensemble with a gorgeous floral theme. The v-neck kurta with puff sleeves complements the whole design nicely. The kurta is complemented by the matching narrow-leg pants, which highlight Katrina's great sense of style. Not to forget, the exquisite dupatta with a patterned border that compliments the kurta neckline well. Anita Dongre developed this eye-catching costume, known as the Nisho Kurta Set in Yellow, which costs Rs 18,900.

Ananya Panday in golden lehenga

The Dream Girl 2 actress stunned everyone with her stunning Tarun Tahiliani golden lehenga ensemble. The golden lehenga and off-shoulder top created a fascinating ensemble that accentuated Ananya's features beautifully. The blouse was exquisitely embroidered and had a wonderful pearl-adorned border that caught our eye. The detailing was impeccable, and the zigzag-bordered dupatta added a sophisticated touch to the set. With sequins, beads, and beautiful threadwork, the dupatta added a sense of beauty and refinement. Her golden lehenga is a timeless and lovely choice for any occasion.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani in green top with white pants

The Good Newz actress was another starlet who made our list with her airport fashion. She paired a gorgeous scoop neck tank top with a pair of white wide-leg slacks to create a sleek and sophisticated foundation. But she didn't stop there; she wore a light green shirt over the tank top to amp up the cool effect. Frills on the hem of this dress brought a playful element to the overall design. By rolling up her sleeves, Kiara effortlessly mixed style and comfort. Kiara Advani's airport look is easily elevated by her immaculate accessorizing. Her accouterments lend a bit of elegance to her already lovely appearance. To sass it up she is wearing Balenciaga sunglasses.

Shehnaaz Gill in blue outfit with tassel fringes

The Honsla Rakh actress stunned us with her gorgeous fashion choice, a magnificent blue strapless gown that exuded beauty and charm. This intriguing gown resembled a corset and fit her well. From thigh-length to tea-length, dreamy and airy tassel embellishments added a feeling of pleasure and fluidity to the ensemble. She looked amazing in a bugle-embellished Nicolas Jebran gown. This eye-catching gown had intricate beading that added a dazzling touch to her look. She completed her outfit with little glittering studs that imparted a subtle sheen to her ears. While Gill's dress and entire appearance were unquestionably lovely, her hairdo might have been better. When it comes to hairstyles, beauty is subjective, and everyone has their own tastes.

Mouni Roy in glittery little dress

The Made In China actress’ party-ready look had to make the cut into our list. She picked a black-gold cord little attire by Rocky Star, that consisted of a sleeveless body-con mini-dress with broad straps. This sequin-laden gown also had a neckline that dropped and a deep U-shaped back, adding to its extraordinary charm. Furthermore, the fabric of the adorned costume, satin, flows smoothly and appears ethereal when worn. This stunning sculpture by Rocky Star came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 91,999, but its tremendous attraction and plainly superb quality makes it worthy .

Malaika Arora in a breathtaking blue outfit

The An Action Hero actress looked stunning in her magnificent outfit. The right off-shoulder sleeve adds a touch of beauty and elegance. But it doesn't stop there! The bottom bodice of the gown is beautifully draped, creating a flowing and ethereal impression that is simply gorgeous. Malaika knows how to look lovely in a gown that will make heads turn. Deme designed the garment, which cost Rs 18,500. A stack of silver chain bracelets and a white bracelet decorated her hands, adding a modern and fashionable touch. Malaika finished her look with a stunning pair of silver sandals peeking through the front split of her gown, adding a touch of beauty and intrigue.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra in all black ensemble

The Kesari actress looked absolutely lovely in a timeless black and gold ensemble, sporting the Elahé Avacara Kaftan Set for Rs. 22,000. This combination includes a black yoke with shimmering gold hand marodi work and elegant sequin trim details on a pure handloom mulberry silk kaftan. This calf-length gown features asymmetrical borders, cap sleeves, and a free-flowing silhouette that is perfect for the diva in you. She completed the ensemble with white ankle-length trousers. The actress completed her elegant ensemble with Black Miu Miu Technical Fabric With Crystals Pumps, which cost roughly Rs. 11,202.

Kriti Sanon in khaki cardigan and white pants

The Mimi actress arrived at the airport wearing the Fear of God Essentials Half Zip Pullover Sweater from Essentials in a stunning khaki tone, effortlessly radiating a feeling of casual sophistication. The cardigan's large sleeves fit her figure well, emphasizing her wonderful grace. However, the brilliant pairing with white bottoms may have been much better. The opposite colors, on the other hand, moved in synchrony, giving an attractive feast for fashion-hungry eyes. Kriti's choice to wear a khaki cardigan with white slacks was absolutely nothing short of amazing, a fashion combination classic.

Which dress do you find the best and worst? Let us know in the comment section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alaya F serves sass in chic outfit with figure-hugging corset jumpsuit, silver heels and matching accessories