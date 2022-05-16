Billboard Music Awards 2022: Doja Cat to Becky G: A roundup of celebs who flaunted their chic style the best

May is up to some major glam business with so many red-carpet events in full bloom. From Met Gala to Billboard Music Awards and the soon-to-hit, Cannes, your favourite celebrities wheeled out epic looks, some dramatic, few befuddling to decipher, and many to love, we saw the elegance and spicy charm we needed.

Today Las Vegas had all music artists come together to make it a remarkable Billboards Music Awards night. This 2022 event, saw renowned faces perform and sing their hearts out and a few looks were the ones that deserved applause. Opulence at its best, these looks have a staying power because it was absolutely slayed with panache on point. Here are the winning outfits to double tap on and tell us whether these stand a chance to make into legendary style books.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

There was a bare minimum of the colour, but who would ask for more when there was no shortage of statements here? Witness all of the greatness through the ensembles of this very PDA-obsessed duo. The Legends Of The Lost actress took her game up a level as seen here in a sexy David Koma gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She twinned with her man, the Mainstream Sellout artist as he rocked a turtleneck Dolce & Gabbana embellished tee which was topped with a black cropped spiked suit set. Manicure fans, listen up, his nail art entailed 880 diamonds. That's swanky to the core!

Doja Cat

You know it's a big yes from us when black and gold come together. In a glamorous form. The Like That singer made for a very head-turning spectacle in a body-hugging gown Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry. What's with the neckline? That angular detail looked not regular. And, to add to the list of mind-blowing features, sheer beige tulle chest wrap and gold pasties stepped in. She went extra flawless with a gold toe cap, Saturn-shaped arm candy, rings, and statement earrings. Queen, you're exactly what dreams are made up of!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The parents-of-two cutesy kids are committed to simple looks. A lot casual, no drama yet exceptional. Now that's a mood forever. The beauty mogul wore a Balmain bodycon printed gown with full sleeves and a high-neck detail. This she pepped up with a gold handcuff accessory. Her sleek hairdo and well-highlighted skin did all the talking. The rapper sported a coordinated pantsuit with a casual white tee and Nike sneakers. They showed up with her little girl, Stormi who wore a one-shoulder bodycon white dress with high-tops shoes.

Becky G

Define a show-stopping look without feather details. Can you? We see it as almost impossible. The Wow Wow singer sparkled like a dream come true in a mini lilac one-shoulder dress with sequins, beads, studded embellishments, satin bow belt, and feathers. The spiffy diva perfected her look with silver platform heels.

Megan Thee Stallion

Talk about an ensemble draped to perfection. Yes, we said it. The Hot Girl Summer artist opted for a Mugler body-hugging mini dress with a floor-sweeping train. The ombre number featured a twisted detail placed right on her shoulder and a side cut-out detail that sat on her waist. Fierce, indeed! She paired this ensemble up with ankle-strap heels, a transparent bracelet, and a ring. So in sync with one another, her eye makeup too was the one to borrow notes from.

Jack Harlow

Want to suit up? Make it look iconic! The Already Best Friends singer chose a suit jacket with structured shoulders, sleek black lapels, and a belt to hold his entire look together. This was clubbed with a button-down shirt, a tie, and trousers that matched. He slipped his feet into velvet loafers.

Dove Cameron

Tantalising in every possible way! The strapless Ashlyn gown consisted of a plunging neckline and cutout, enticing enough to flaunt her torso as well. Beneath this detail lay a sheer-boned bustier detail that seemed to camouflage with her skin. Curated with a mesh tulle skirt, the Disney-fame starlet served a voluptuous look and her glossy pout isn't the one to be missed.

