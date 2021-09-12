Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood star from the week?

When it comes to dressing up, nobody does it better than our Bollywood divas. Be it for date nights, running errands, film promotions or even heading out to shoot, their outfits have always managed to look on-point and make a mark on us while also serving as adequate inspiration for when we need to dress up or dress down.

From to Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, we take a look at the best-dressed leading ladies from the week gone by.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's Mastani stepped out this week to celebrate PV Sindhu's victory at the Olympics. For this, DP picked out a monochrome look which involved a white balloon sleeve jumper that she paired with black high-waisted flared pants. Burgundy stilettos, her Bottega Veneta sling bag, gold chain-link earrings accessorised the 35-year-old's look. She went all-out glam with her makeup which involved smokey eyes, nude lips, well-contoured cheekbones and her hair pulled back into a neat bun.



The Darlings star can't get enough of floral dresses. She picked out a dull yellow floral number from Summer Somewhere for brunch and paired it with a Chloe sling bag. Translucent pumps and gold hoop earrings were her accessories of choice. Her hair was styled into effortless waves and a white face mask completed the diva's look.

Ananya Panday

Giving us lessons on how to style a look from desk to dinner, Ananya Panday picked out a white halter-neck jumpsuit for a shoot. She kept her look minimal with a basic tan belt and gold hoop earrings accessorising her outfit. Her hair was styled into glossy waves, a minimal glam look and pink lips completed her look.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah star kept it casual in a tie-dye sweatshirt that she paired with white denim shorts that came with a frayed hem. Neon shoes, a blue face mask and her glossy hair styled to perfection completed the diva's look.



To promote her film Thalaivii, Kangana picked out a simple leaf green Sabyasachi saree which bore a heavy gold border and a matching blouse. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner with a simple, detailed braid to complete her look. Barely-there makeup and glossy lips topped it off well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keeping it casual, Bebo stepped out with her cuppa in a fuss-free look which involved a Puma tee and high-waisted blue baggy jeans complete with a pair of chunky sneakers and black sunglasses.



In one of her finest looks, Pari stepped out of a salon in an Esse Clothing black denim jumpsuit with a belt that cinched her waist. A pair of black loafers and dark sunnies completed the diva's look.

Alaya F

Keeping it casual, Alaya F gave us a rare appearance in the city. She picked out an off white rib-knit jumper that was tucked into blue jeans and complete with a pair of white sneakers. A Louis Vuitton sling bag and no-makeup completed the Jawaani Janemann star's off-duty style.

Sara Ali Khan

You can't take the whites out of Sara Ali Khan's closet for sure. This week, the Love Aaj Kal star picked out yet another white salwar suit that came with a red floral border to it. She struck a pose in the ethnic outfit paired with elegant beaded juttis to match.

Nora Fatehi

Keeping up with the festive season, Nora picked out a creamy-hued Rohit Bal anarkali suit. Her subtle rosy cheeks and neutral makeup matched her outfit while the Garmi dancer's hair was styled into easy-breezy waves to complete her look.

Kriti Sanon

While heading out from a meeting, Kriti Sanon looked pretty in an all-pink look which involved a striped jumper paired with baby pink denim shorts. A pair of white sneakers and pink braids in her brunette hair completed Kriti's girl-next-door vibe.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's off duty look is all about keeping it pretty in pink with matching braids: Yay or Nay?