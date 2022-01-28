Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Designer & stylist Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed stars of the week

With us coming to the end of yet another week, we saw celebrities step out for a number of events. From heading in and out of the airport for work, to promoting new films all set to release and even just heading out for meetings with colleagues and friends, it was an eventful one.

Ace fashion designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello shared his take and inputs on the best and worst dressed celebrity sightings from the week gone by. Take a look!

Best Dressed

Katrina Kaif

Way to go Kat! Now that you are Mrs Kaushal I guess the sea sun and the 2 piece bikinis will be seen more often. Love the jungle theme, it’s tiger tiger tiger all the way!

Deepika Padukone

Ufff... what can I say about her sense of style! The black and white goes just fine with the promotion of her new film. I guess there is a shade of grey for sure.

And this tangerine number is a game-changer. But with the temperature dropping in Mumbai, this number is sure going to raise it up!

Worst Dressed

Ananya Panday

This little number is too little for the weather so you had to take poor Sid's jacket! What was your stylist thinking? Poor you had to freeze in the cold and the linen pants did nothing.

Tara Sutaria

Love the way she looks, just stunning! But what’s with the sweat pants and chappals? Is that the new look in town?

Kriti Sanon

Love you my dear Kriti, but not the look! Love the crossbody though.

Do you agree with the designer's thoughts? Comment below and let us know!

