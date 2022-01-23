Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

The diva's of Bollywood have swiftly moved from comfort wear to eclectic, experimental jaw-dropping looks this week. With a lift in curbs that were in place due to the pandemic, shoots, film promotions and appearances have already increased in number. The leading ladies of Bollywood gave us some of the chicest looks in statement-making outfits this week and we're here for it! Take a look at Pinkvilla's best-dressed actresses from the week gone by and let us know your favourite.

Deepika Padukone

To kickstart the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone put forth one of the hottest looks of the year. She rocked a bright red Milo Maria bodycon dress with a strappy halter-neck and matching red pumps. Burgundy lips, her hair styled into tousled waves, filled-in brows and loads of mascara completed this smoking look of the actress.

Ananya Panday

Also promoting Gehraiyaan, Ananya was all set for spring in a lovely pastel-hued outfit from Polite Society. A simple corset-style peach and pink floral top tucked into powder blue pastel shorts made for a trendy look. A pair of colourful pumps and glossy wavy hair perfected her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Exuding boss lady vibes, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked chic in a bright red pantsuit with glittery lapels. She styled this with a matching red turtleneck beneath this and completed her look with a pair of nude Louboutin pumps and her hair framing her face well.

Katrina Kaif

At the airport, Katrina Kaif kept her outfit relatively simple in a baby pink Gucci hoodie styled over a pair of latex leggings. Her look was all about keeping it comfortable yet chic and a pair of simple black sneakers were all she needed to complete this airport look.

Parineeti Chopra

To kick off her television debut, Pari looked top class in an ivory sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani's shelves. Her kurta featured a deep neck, a statement belt and a pair of flared sharara pants. A simple choker, smokey eyes and her hair styled into easy waves topped off the actress' glam desi look.

Malaika Arora

Keeping it cosy, Malaika slipped into a white turtleneck full-sleeve sweater dress that ended well above her knees. A pair of white Dolce and Gabbana knee-high boots and a Dior saddle bag completed her winter street style look.

Nora Fatehi

Always glittering and shining bright, Nora Fatehi struck a pose in a shimmery brown pantsuit with cropped trousers. A pair of strappy shimmery silver stilettos and statement necklaces completed the ace dancer's look of the week.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking gorgeous in a simple pastel-hued anarkali, Karisma Kapoor was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars from the week gone by. Her pastel pink number featured embroidery around the yoke and sleeves while bright red lips, filled-in brows, hair pulled back into a sleek bun and statement gold earrings completed the diva's desi look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

