Deepika Padukone casts her magic spell in a purple fur Naeem Khan outfit at the Oscars after-party; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been making us all proud as she attended the prestigious 95th Academy Awards as a presenter. All eyes were on her ever since she left Mumbai. Today as expected, the actress left all her fans speechless with her all-black attire looking gorgeous as ever. She cast her magic spell in a Louis Vuitton mermaid gown and to add a cherry on the cake was her killer smile and confident presentation on the Oscars stage. Now the actress has shared yet another look of hers from the Oscars after-party and we cannot stop looking at her.

Deepika Padukone shares her Oscars after-party look

Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire with her second look from the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. She donned a funky purple-lavender fur outfit from Naeem Khan’s couture. Her outfit consisted of a furry short skirt that she paired with a black top that had the same furry sleeves and neckline. The actress completed her look with a pair of stylish black sheer stockings, and black pumps and gave a vintage touch with a pair of elbow-length gloves. The Piku star kept her eye makeup bold. She went for a smoky eye look with the typical winged liner. Her dewy makeup with nude lips made her stand out even more. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorized her look with Cartier jewellery.

Check out her look:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is all geared up for her upcoming movie Fighter for which she has been shooting rigorously with Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, she has a couple of exciting projects like Nag Ashwin’s Project K which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She also has the official Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood film The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan.

