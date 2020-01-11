From Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who was your best dressed actress this week?

This week's verdict is out! Check out the best dressed celebrities of this week and tell us your favourite.

Today, Bollywood runs synonyms to fashion. Bollywood celebrities are the biggest fashion influencers of this generation. No matter what they wear, irrespective of the occasion or season, it becomes a raging trend. They always have eyes on them and are constantly critiqued base don their outfits. It only makes sense that they remain on top of their fashion game no matter where they are heading to. Today, whether they are running errands or attending a function, there is not a hair out of place!

This week was no different when the best of the best A-listers put their most fashionable foot forward. Check them out!



The Chhapaak actress stepped out in a monochrome ensemble by Emilia Wickstead in a cosy knitted turtle neck sweater that she tucked into a pair of cigarette pants, both in a baby pink hue. Strappy heels and manicured nails in the same shade made for a chic yet comfortable look.

Jonas

At the Golden Globe Awards, our very own Desi Girl picked out a lovely pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. Her strapless gown came with off-shoulder sleeves, a bodycon dress and a sweeping train. Deep scarlet lips and her hair styled into retro Hollywood waves completed her look.



The actress picked out a stunning powder blue outfit by Rebecca Dewan. It came with a slinky noodle-strap blouse with loads of embroidery on it and a detailed beaded hemline. She paired this with a matching flowy skirt and dupatta that made for an easy-breezy look.



In a sparkling green bodycon dress by Yousef Aljasmi, the actresses outfit bore a halter neck, a deep sleeve cut-out and an asymmetrical thigh-high slit cut out. She styled her look with brushed open crimped hair, deep filled-in brows, soft pink lips and cheeks, deep green eyes and PVC strappy heels that completed her ultra-glam look.



In a sheer lilac colour saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma, the actress looked like a vision. The embellished saree came with a foliage of silver thread and was paired with a full sleeve light beige blouse. She ornamented her hairdo with an eloquent headband, making her one of the best this week.



Always on the list, Arora made a statement in a gold sequin skirt by Leal Daccarett that she styled with a black bralette. The skirt came with a large bow at the back and her hair and she accessorised with stacked-up neckpieces. We love this look from head-to-toe!

Kajol

In a signature Manish Malhotra sequin saree, Kajol looks like a vision! She draped this over a simple black sleeveless blouse and picked out a statement stacked up neckpiece in white. A flawless base blended smokey eyes, and pink glossy lips completed her glam. Poker straight hair completed her look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress of the week? Comment below and let us know.

getty images

