Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: ALL the most stylish celeb looks from yesterday you can't miss

The paths of fashion and Bollywood leading ladies are slowly merging. With celebrities playing models, showstoppers, influencers and wearing some of the best designer outfits both on the red carpet and off, they are the ones people look up to when it comes to the latest fashion trends. Check out all the most stylish looks and the looks we didn't too much of, from the day gone by.

In a bright yellow Anamika Khanna number, the 34-year-old picked out a saree by the designer to attend an event. It featured a red scalloped border and she teamed it with a multi-coloured floral blouse with a deep low back. Her short locks were styled into a low bun and she completed the look with smokey eyes, filled-in brows, neutral lips, and heavy earrings, looking like an absolute stunner in the outfit!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood stepped out looking like she meant business in a monochrome blazer that she wore under a sheer net top that came with a black bralette attached. Matching stilettos and her hair styled into beachy waves completed her look.

For her first look, the Panga actress picked a maroon anarkali set by Priya Parikh. For a contrasting effect, she styled it with grey palazzo pants and a matching grey dupatta with an Aztec pattern on it. Kangana accessorised her look with gold juttis and simple golden jhumkis.

A clean base of makeup with barely-there eyeshadow, adequately filled-in brows and neutral tone lips completed her simple look.

For her second look, she opted for a green churidar set by Shyamal and Bhumika which featured a floral embroidery around her neck and sleeves. She paired this with ombre churidaar pants, and a matching dupatta with a matching floral embroidered border. To complete her look, the actress opted for brown peep-toe pumps and diamond-studded earrings.

Ananya Panday

The actress kept it simple in a comfortable off-duty look that featured a simple navy blue tank top and white bum shorts. She paired this with hot pink slippers while her hair was styled well into loose curls. We thought she looked super pretty!



In a gothic look, Kapoor rocked a black dress with a thigh-high slit, a high neck bodycon dress that came with full sleeves. Over this, she donned a black pleated skirt with a thick buckle belt that cinched her waist. Thigh-high boots by Steve Madden and dark smokey eyes and neutral lips completed her look.

Kiara Advani

The Good Newwz actress posed for the paps in the ultimate off duty look which featured black leggings and a simple white crop top. A distressed denim jacket with patterns on it was thrown over as a cover-up. To accessorise, the actress picked out a hot pink quilted Chanel bag that added a pop of colour to her look and stole the show! Barely-there makeup and her hair left lose completed her simple yet chic look.

