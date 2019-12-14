From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Who was your best dressed of the week?

Yet another week has gone by and it is time to look at Pinkvilla's best-dressed actresses of the week. Check them out!

Bollywood actresses today are stepping up their game. They never fail to stun us with their outfits that are always well put-together. There is no going-wrong for them and their stylists make sure of this. Be it the airport, the gym or even if they are running errands, heading out for interviews and to promote their films, they always seem to know how to pick the right outfit for the occasion.

With yet another week gone by, take a look at the best-dressed celebrities of this week.



The Gully Boy actress picked out a lovely green outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her outfit included a high neck bandini asymmetrical kurta that bore a thin gold border. She teamed this up with a matching pair of palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. We love her clean look that went well with her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jumping on the sequin saree bandwagon, the actress picked out a stunning lilac Manish Malhotra ensemble. She teamed this up with a tiny matching bralette and kept the rest of her look minimal by letting her saree do the talking. Side-parted brushed open hair and clean makeup did the trick for her look that we love!



In a blush pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani, Kaif looked like a vision. Her saree bore embellished detailing and came with a matching blouse with noodle straps. The hem also bore dangling pink beads and the drape bore a net material with loads of mirror and sequin work. Statement diamond earrings and peachy makeup completed her look.

Ananya Panday

In a concept pantsuit, Panday looked like she meant business. The actress donned a fuzzy blazer, bustier top and pants with an asymmetrical cut-out. Three-strap silver stilettos completed her look making her one of the best dressed of the week.



For the promotions of her upcoming film, the actress donned a fuschia pink Sabyasachi outfit that she paired with matching palazzo pants and a matching cape with bishop sleeves that gave it an extra edge. We love how she carried off the monotone ensemble with statement earrings and bangles also by the designer.



In a Tarun Tahiliani number, Arora sparkled and sizzled. The dusty hue which featured contrasting embroidery bore a long and flowy silhouette that brushed the floor. She further styled this with a sequin strapless gold blouse which bore pearl detailing on it along the hem.



Sona looked fresh and elegant in an Anarkali set by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The yellow suit that she paired with pants beneath, came with white detailed embroidery on it. A simple net dupatta and statement earrings with her fresh makeup completed this look ensuring she looked regal in the number.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a white organza saree with her pet name 'Bebo' printed on it, Kareena looked extremely poised and elegant. She carried off the outfit with a strapless blouse effortlessly and looked ethereal in the pastel and organza number by Picchika.

Kiara Advani

The actress aced the sporty chic look in a denim jumpsuit. It featured a large cut out at her waist and hugged her body well, showing off her curves. Her flared pants further added to the look and a thick brown belt completed it well.

Who do you think was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

