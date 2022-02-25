Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST DRESSED stars from the week

This was yet another eventful week for Bollywood celebrities. From promoting their films with full gusto to attending award ceremonies and getting decked up for their appearances on television, every diva ensured she looked put-together no matter what the event or occasion.

Designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello rated the looks from the week gone by for us. Take a look at his best and worst dressed celebrities of the week and let us know if you agree with him.

Best Dressed

Kiara Advani

Love this girl and her casual yet elegant style of dressing. The ombre yellow to orange saree makes for the nest bride-to-be and the gajra in her hair is just so apt!

Tara Sutaria

Love her Kendall Jenner look. Top, glares, shorts and hair, well done.

Malaika Arora

The cutaway at the shoulder gown with the thigh-high slit is a killer. And the ombre sequin fabric is all back in style.

Ananya Panday

Her hot pink bralette and the bell-bottom pants are oh-so in style and the peep toe hot pink tone-on-tone shoes just do the trick.

Deepika Padukone

She just slays it with the white tie-up corset and the distressed torn white jeans. This dusky beauty is a sure show-stopper!

Worst Dressed

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's ink blue number does nothing to enhance her figure. The frills add volume to that sexy body.



This avocado looking print is just over-hyped like the fruit itself. A no-no. What is this print?

Shraddha Kapoor

The pink oversized perforated jacket should have been a crop one and not drowning the poor girl!

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed actress in the week gone by? Do you agree with Ashley's best and worst dressed picks? Comment below and let us know.

