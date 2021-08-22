Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

This week, we saw all the hottest Bollywood stars step out in the most glam desi and western looks. Even when dressed down, stars like , , Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and more didn't fail to impress us and make it to the top of our best-dressed list. Take a look at the best outfits from the week gone by!

From stepping out for shoots, films or even family functions, this week our favourite divas didn't disappoint. From exquisite lehengas and sharara sets to comfortable athleisure outfits, celebs were on top of their outfit game this week.

Deepika Padukone

Keeping it comfortable the Queen stepped out in a comfortable athleisure look. She picked out a Levis bodysuit and paired it with black jogger pants. A pair of white sneakers and a gingham yellow and black hair tie added a pop of colour to her look that was complete with simple, effortlessly glam makeup.

Kiara Advani

The diva who is currently flying high on the success of her recent film Shershaah opted for a slip dress in different colours by Saaksha and Kinni. The tiered number fit her perfectly minimal makeup, her hair styled with a centre part and a toothy grin completed this look.

Kriti Sanon

The Lukka Chuppi star is known for her comfortable and stylish boho looks. A pair of bright orange high-waisted flared jeans paired with a lace tank top, sneakers and her latest arm candy, a Fendi bag, were all that this look was about. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses and her hair pulled away from her face complemented her outfit well.

Alia Bhatt

Giving us one of the best boho looks we've seen so far, Alia Bhatt sported a kurta from the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration. She styled this with a blue bralette and tucked her kurta neatly into a pair of khaki shorts while bright yellow sandals added a contrasting look to her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

For Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding bash, Janhvi Kapoor looked chic in a sequin blue strapless crop top that she paired with high-waist loose fit white pants. A slinky necklace with beads, shimmery makeup and hair pulled up into a ponytail completed the Dhadak star's look for the event.



It was a week of events for the Kapoor family. Khushi Kapoor attended Antara Motiwala's baby shower ceremony looking resplendent in a blue lehenga by Anita Dongre. The outfit came with a one-shoulder blouse paired with a lehenga that bore an asymmetrical hem. Pink jewels and juttis, minimal makeup and hair styled into beachy waves completed the diva's look.

Nora Fatehi

When Nora sports something new, the whole world stops and stares. The dancing queen raised the heat in a neon bodycon Zara dress with a slit at the back. She paired with with a tangerine Hermes Birkin bag and Christian Louboutin heels that contrasted her look and did colour blocking right.

Shanaya Kapoor

For Rhea Kapoor's wedding bash, Shanaya looked like an absolute diva in a satin black coordinated set that featured a bralette and high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. The diva who is all set to make her debut soon looked smoking in the backless dress and showed off her flawless makeup by pulling her hair back into a neat ponytail.

Tara Sutaria

Putting her desi foot forward, Tara Sutaria showcased designer Punit Balana's latest collection by sporting a dhoti-style saree with crushed-type pallu and paired it with a mirror work blouse in a marsala tone. Matching stilettos, poker-straight hair and glamorous makeup topped off this look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed diva from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt: 6 Outfits to inspire last minute Raksha Bandhan looks from B Town's GLAM sisters