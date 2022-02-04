Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Designer & stylist Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed stars of the week

A week into February has us confident that we've have sufficient inspiration to help us take the days ahead in a stunning sartorial stride. After all, we're major fans of it's never too late to put your glam foot forward. Here's your look at B-town ladies showing us that black was always meant to stay and that life is brighter and sexier with a pop of or more colour.

The very deft fashion designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello offered his take on the best and worst dressed celebrity sightings from the week gone by. Tell us whose look is a Yay or a Nay for you.

BEST DRESSED

Alia Bhatt

I love this white ethereal gharara, just looks so angelic and stunningly beautiful.

Kriti Sanon

The Shikari shambu look is apt. This romper is short, sexy, it’s military, and looks so cool.

Malaika Arora

Mama miya, here she goes again! My my where is this sexy sexy sexy lady going in her suit dress? I want to be there.

Deepika Padukone

Had to include her and her one-shoulder black patent leather dress. This LBD, creates waves where ever she goes.

Katrina Kaif

Baba rey baba, you are taking me seriously! I thought I was just joking last week, but you proved me wrong.

WORST DRESSED

Mouni Roy

Congratulations Moni dear. But a little less is better, the gold is just to much. A pastel saree or a pastel salwar kameez would have done the trick!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shetty’s orange fruity look is something I can’t understand. I'm trying to though, it makes her look hot and yet not.

Shraddha Kapoor

This is so long but not that long! So confused, just like the pink slip dress does nothing to you.

Do you agree with the designer's views? Comment below and let us know!

