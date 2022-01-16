Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady of the week?

This year has had a dull start in terms of fashion and outfits. With the third Coronavirus wave hitting, the Bollywood industry is one of the most affected. Celebrities have been doing their bit and staying indoors and only stepping out when absolutely necessary, giving us a lot of comfort wear looks.

Deepika Padukone

The actress made her way back to the bay after ringing in the new year. She was spotted at the airport with Ranveer Singh showing us that she can ace the most basic of looks. The Piku actress picked out a body fitted white T-shirt neatly tucked into a pair of baggy blue jeans, complete with white sneakers and a pair of Lennon sunnies.

Tara Sutaria

For a date night with Adar Jain, the Tadap actress gave us notes on how to style a desk to dinner look. She rocked a beige pantsuit styled with a white crop top and matching chunky white sneakers. A simple way to turn a formal outfit into a casual one!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood kept her off-duty look simple as well. A simple crisp white Gucci tee tucked into a pair of ink blue track pants. A pair of chunky white sneakers, a Dior bag and kohl-lined eyes completed her stylish look.

Kangana Ranaut

Acing the airport-style game, Kangana who is known for her impeccable airport looks showed us how to do it right yet again. The actress sported a pastel blue sheer saree with a statement white handbag with black piping. A statement pearl necklace and earrings styled with mirror finish sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra

Braving the Mumbai chills, Pari sported a brown athleisure look which involved a sweatshirt and matching joggers set. An oversized fluffy teddy coat, white sneakers and a Saint Laurent black tote bag completed the actress' stylish and cosy airport look.

Nora Fatehi

In a mini photoshoot before heading to the airport, Nora looked chic in a purple shorts suit. Her high-waist shirts were styled with a black high neck top. Black pantyhose, a purple blazer to match her shorts and a pair of black pumps complete with a hot pink Hermes bag completed the diva's stylish look.

Shilpa Shetty

Keeping up with her indo-western looks, Shilpa sported a printed coral and white printed number by Varun Bahl. A bustier-style blouse paired with a high-waist lavish skirt and a jacket to match, all complete with coral floral prints, made for one hell of a contemporary look. Statement silver earrings, defined eyes and her hair pulled up into a sleek bun completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Looking smoking in a pastel pink Maison Met one-shoulder number featured sequins and a thigh-high slit with a wrap-style pattern with metallic pink heels to match. Her hair styled into glossy waves, shimmery eye makeup and glossy lips completed Malla's smoking look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: 7 Celeb-approved ways to wear orange for a wedding ceremony