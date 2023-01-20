Deepika’s red saree, Katrina’s ivory sharara; 5 best looks from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

Our Bollywood divas never fail to leave us spellbound with their picture-perfect looks. If there is any event in showbiz then the one thing that keeps us all hooked is who wore what. We are all interested in getting a glimpse of our favorite celebrities and keenly observe what they wore and in fact, some even try to take inspiration from those looks for their personal functions in the future. Well, last night we saw almost everyone from Btown gracing the grand engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to Salman Khan, almost everyone arrived in style to grace the occasion. But we bring to you a list of the top 5 best looks from the event. Deepika Padukone

Saree is one such attire that can never go wrong and always looks gorgeous on any woman. It is indeed one of the safest options when it comes to any traditional function. Well, last night Deepika Padukone slayed in a royal red saree and we still cannot take our eyes off her beauty. Deepika chose to wear a Sindoori Taashi Saari from Torani. The saree is apparently embroidered in succha doriya waraq and hand embellished with sitaras in gold. The Pathan star paired a heavy diamond choker with green pearls, tied her hair in a bun, and flaunted her million-dollar smile. Also, her smoky eye makeup, complemented her look and we have to say that when she stood with hubby Ranveer Singh to pose for the media, they indeed looked like a match made in heaven.

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif always stands out in whatever she wears. Be it ethnic or western, the Dhoom 3 actress always makes heads turn. Last night she left her fans speechless with her all-white traditional look. She looked a vision in her white sharara set. Katrina opted for Ritika Mirchandani’s ivory sheer hi-low sharara ensemble. The plunging neckline, the long sleeves and the jhumkas made Katrina look like a true beauty.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan How is it that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to look like an angel every time she arrives at any function? Last night she looked like an Indian princess in a royal green anarkali ensemble. She wore a dark Green Anarkali set from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The dress had a heavy golden zari work all over. The similar Green coloured dupatta too had golden piping work all over and the shiny golden clutch went well with her outfit. Her bold red lips made her look beautiful.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. Her fashion game is always on point and she always manages to stand out in the crowd with her fashion choices. The young star looked flawless in Ritika Mirchandani’s Ivory web lehenga set. The blouse with a princess cut neck and netted long sleeves added on to the beauty of the lehenga. The Liger star flaunted her midriff and paired a shimmery ivory-white lehenga with zigzag patterns on it. Adding on to her look was the maang tika that went perfectly with her look.

Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor may not have made an entry into showbiz yet, but as she gears up for her debut, the star kid sure knows how to steal all the limelight with her attire. Last night she looked trendy yet traditional in Manish Malhotra’s pearl white lehenga set. Her square neck choli with thin straps and white lehenga with delicate embellished work on it made her look stunning. She tied her hair in a bun and paired a matching choker set with her attire.

ALSO READ: PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Roka ceremony go VIRAL; 5 things to know about the couple