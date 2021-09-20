Emmy Awards 2021: Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen to Kaley Cuoco: Best & Worst Dressed Stars on the red carpet

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards has commenced in full swing! The Awards show that honours the best prime time television programs saw some of TV's hottest celebrities taking on the red carpet in the most glamorous outfits. Happening at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Soho House in London, we take you through who wore what and some of the hottest looks from the red carpet!

Elizabeth Olsen

The Wanda Vision star looked chic on the red carpet in a custom outfit from her twin sisters - Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, on the Emmys red carpet. Her cropped hair was parted to one side and styled into glossy waves while statement dazzling earrings, smokey eyes and glossy red lips completed her look and proved she wasn't trying too hard.

Kate Winslet

A red carpet regular, Winslet didn't disappoint! The 'Mare of Easttown' star looked elegant and classy in a black Armani Prive chiffon gown which featured a deep neckline for the Emmys red carpet. Her blonde locks were pulled back with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Glossy, neutral-tone lips and defined eyes highlighted her look well.

Kaley Cuoco

Emmy awards nominee and The Big Bang Theory actress looked trendy on the red carpet in a custom-made Vera Wang dress in a bright neon shade. Her outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and applique work on the straps along with a thigh-high slit that showed off her lean legs. Cuoco's dress even came with fun pockets and she completed her look with matching heels.

Mandy Moore

Matching with the red carpet, This Is Us star, Mandy Moore looked glorious in a Carolina Herrera strappy red figure-flattering gown that featured a tulle addition at the back, giving it a ballgown look. Classic red lips, her hair styled into bangs and elegant earrings were enough for Moore to set the red carpet on fire with her glam look.

Ellen Pompeo

Keeping her look classy and chic, the 'Grey's Anatomy' star made a strong case for wearing the jumpsuit on the red carpet. She rocked a black Elie Saab number with structured shoulders and a crystal-encrusted pattern running through the outfit that hugged her slender frame. Diamond hoop earrings and minimal makeup completed this look.

Kerry Washington

Making a strong case for the corset trend, Washington stepped out in her sexiest look so far in a satin Etro gown with a cowl neckline and long train. Hair styled into a slick-back hairdo, drop earrings, defined eyes and scarlet red lips completed the Sandal actress' red carpet look. We certianly think the actress looked dro-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet!

Mindy Kaling

The 'Mindy Project' star and Emmys regular kept it safe in a strapless black gown by Carolina Herrera on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Her outfit featured a large bow at her waist and a floor-sweeping train. A statement diamond necklace, hair styled into tight curls, radiant makeup and glossy lips completed her look.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 'Prodigal Son' star walked the red carpet with Michael Douglas to support her husband. One of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet, Zeta-Jones picked out a plum-hued custom-made Cristina Ottaviano strapless gown with a mermaid silhouette. She looked ultra-glam in the thigh-high slit number with a floor-sweeping train, matching pumps and lips! A statement diamond necklace completed this glamorous red carpet look.

Emma Louise Corrin

'The Crown' star hit the red carpet in a custom Miu Miu dress in a pastel yellow shade. She paired the strapless number with matching gloves and headgear. Her manicure is what stole the show though! Pointed nails painted in a glossy black shade completed her look for the night that we didn't entirely love.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Making for a breath-taking red carpet moment, 'The Queen's Gambit' star looked stunning in a sunshine yellow Dior number that was all about the drama which featured a pastel yellow satin halter-neck dress and a sunshine-hued pair of gloves that expanded into a floor-sweeping train. Her blonde locks were pulled up into a bun and a swipe of red lipstick completed her look.

Rege-Jean Page

The 'Bridgerton' star looked his handsome best in a classic Armani pantsuit in Los Angeles. Page looked well-groomed for the event and flashed a toothy grin for the shutterbugs.

Billy Porter

Keeping his look dramatic as ever, the Cinderella star sported a custom-made outfit from Ashi Studio for the red carpet. His black jumpsuit featured pleated wings attached to the back making him look like a true fairy Godmother! Statement rings and a necklace from Lorraine Schwartz completed his red carpet look.

Dan Levy

Making a strong case for power dressing, the 'Schitt's Creek' writer and actor looked handsome in an ink blue Valentino outfit which came with a blue shirt and trousers topped off with a long coat. His classic black frames completed the actor's look for the red carpet.

