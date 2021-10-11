FDCI x LFW: Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: ALL the celeb showstoppers at fashion week

The 5-day long fashion week has come to an end. The country's finest renowned designers, as well as budding designers just joining the industry, showcased their latest collections. The fashion week is one where both fashion and Bollywood merge together and we see our favourite leading ladies playing showstopper to designers.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and more, take a look at all the hottest divas who walked the runway with grace and poise.

Shraddha Kapoor

Putting forth an edgy look, Shraddha Kapoor played showstopper for ace designer Anamika Khanna's pret like AK-OK in a black dress with gold and silver beads running through. From the waist-down, cut out tassels gave the outfit a fluid look as the Baaghi actress strutted down the runway. Smokey eyes, crimped hair and nude lips completed her look for the ramp.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The face of the brand, Bebo closed the 5-day fashion week by playing showstopper for Gaurav Gupta in an outfit made from plastic waste! The mother-of-two looked breath-taking in a white figure-flattering gown that featured gold and silver beaded work running through. Looking like a million bucks, Kareena Kapoor Khan's makeup was as bold as the diva. A deep, plum-hued lip, smokey eyes and her hair pulled back into a slick, low bun completed the diva's look.

Malaika Arora

Looking like a regal bride, Malaika Arora put forth a spectacular look in a gorgeous red bridal lehenga from Annu's Creation. Her bridal heavily embroidered lehenga set featured a plunging neckline and a fiery red skirt that bore ethnic temple embroidery all through. A red see-through veil, the perfect gold jewellery and makeup that highlighted her sculpted features completed the diva's look.

Soha Ali Khan

The petite star also returned to the runway, sashaying in a black and gold strapless dress by Radhika Jain Madaan. The abstract number flattered Soha's frame while gold hoop earrings and a gold cuff on her wrist accessorised her look well.

Chitrangda Singh

Looking like a goddess on the runway, Chitrangda wore a creation by Shikha and Srishti that makes for the perfect bridesmaid attire. Her lovely powder blue gown with floral embroidery and dupatta with a scalloped hem was paired with emerald jewels giving us a look we can't get enough of.

Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose

The Bulbbul co-stars looked dapper as they played muse together to Rajesh Pratap Singh's Satya Paul collaboration. Both dressed in classic black suits, Tripti's outfit came with a sheer net bodysuit beneath while Bose looked smart with a black high-neck tee beneath his black blazer.

Dia Mirza

Making a strong statement in sustainable wear, Dia Mirza played showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at the fashion week. The mother-of-one looked divine in a printed maxi dress that she glammed up with bright red lips and poker-straight hair to complete her runway look.

Diana Penty

Another regular on the runway, the Cocktail actress looked swoon-worthy in an Aisha Rao creation. She was all dolled up in a silk organza lehenga with a full-sleeve sweetheart neckline blouse, a glossy dupatta and a matching skirt. Her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and smokey eyes added a hint of glam to this avatar.

Mrunal Thakur

Looking like an absolute goddess, Mrunal Thakur played showstopper for iconic designer JJ Valaya. The actress picked out a gorgeous heavily embroidered lehenga in a bold maroon shade with glittery gold work all over the hem. Statement-making accessories, a red rose crown, gold maang-tikka and the perfect blushed-out makeup completed the actress' look for the designer's fashion film.

Who was your favourite showstopper from the fashion week? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: FDCI X LFW Day 5 roundup: Nirmooha to Gaurav Gupta: The star studded day rose our floral daze & festive mood