Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to Hailey Bieber: The BEST DRESSED stars on the red carpet

The biggest event and awards ceremony for the music industry took place early this morning. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 was held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and saw the who's who from the International music industry walk the red carpet.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row and celebrities like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more performed live on stage and was even nominated for awards. The red carpet too saw every celebrity dressed in their best and bring their most glamorous foot forward.

Take a look at who wore what during the ceremony today.

Lady Gaga

The 12-time Grammy winner walked the red carpet in a custom Armani Prive monochrome gown. Her column-style number bore a white floor-sweeping train attachment on her skirt that gave it a voluminous touch. Gaga's one-shoulder piece was styled with a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a matching pair of earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo

The 19-year-old singer left us stunned in a purple custom-made gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her low-cut off-shoulder bodycon number came with gloves and a matching choker. A purple studded necklace and wavy hair completed this look well.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

The couple shared some cute PDA moments on the Grammys 2022 red carpet. The Peaches singer, who was nominated for multiple awards, rocked a Balenciaga oversized suit and chunky boots with a bright pink beanie and small black sunglasses completing his look.

Hailey kept her look minimal yet stylish in a custom strapless Saint Laurent white dress and layered diamond necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Another couple that shared a PDA moment on the red carpet was Kourtney and Travis. The eldest Kardashian sister sported a black cut-out jumpsuit by Et Ochs and paired this with sheer black gloves.

Travis on the other hand sported a black vest and pants by Givenchy and topped this off with a pink silk coat by Raf Simons and Tiffany & Co. jewels to accessorise.

Dua Lipa

Making for a risque look, the singer sported a sheer black Versace dress with leather belted details. She styled her black column gown with chunky gold accessories like statement gold bracelets and layered necklaces with coin details. Her blonde hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and blood-red lips completed her look.

Billie Eilish

In a black voluminous Rick Owens gown, Billie walked the red carpet with confidence. Her high low number was styled with black boots and a pair of mini sunglasses. The singer's hair was styled into long bangs while the rest was pulled up into a fluffy ponytail at the back.

Halsey

Bringing in old-world charm, Halsey rocked an outfit by Pressiat, which featured a brown velvet-style corset and a unique drop-waist style skirt. The best part about her outfit? It had pockets! The musician styled her strapless dress with a hat, ruby red lips, a pair of chandelier diamond earrings and a slinky diamond necklace.

Doja Cat

Striking a pose in an icy blue sheer outfit, Doja Cat's Versace number bore a matching bodysuit beneath it with a deep neck. The singer styled this with statement diamond jewels including a necklace, chunky bracelet and chandelier earrings while her hair was pulled up into a futuristic hairstyle.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Arriving with husband John Legend, Teigen sported a Nicola + Felicia Couture strapless gown. Her outfit featured a ruffle neckline and a voluminous exaggerated skirt that was all things opulent. She accessorised her outfit with statement diamond chandelier earrings for a glam finish. John Legend looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo beside his wife.

BTS

Dressed as impeccably as ever, the Korean boy-band group coordinated in shades of white, tan and blue Louis Vuitton suits as they walked the red carpet. V's brown suit bore a giant bouquet of floral pins on it while Jimin, J-Hope, RM and Jin's suits featured crystal brooches locked in at the button. Suga's all-white pantsuit came with a matching tie. It is safe to say that the band looked fashion-forward on the red carpet.

Who according to you was the best dressed on the red carpet? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker coordinate in black at the red carpet